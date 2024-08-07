A £50,000-a-week star snubbed a move to Aston Villa to work with Unai Emery earlier in the window and has now agreed terms elsewhere.

Aston Villa summer signings

Monchi, Villa’s President of Football Operations, has been hard at work behind the scenes this summer as the club prepare for Champions League football during the 2024/25 season.

So far, eight new signings have been made, with Amadou Onana’s move from Everton the most expensive. It doesn’t look as if Villa plan to stop there, though, with plenty of rumours about more arrivals before the deadline at the end of this month.

Aston Villa summer signings From Fee (Transfermarkt) Amadou Onana Everton €59.35m Ian Maatsen Chelsea €44.5m Cameron Archer Sheffield United €16.65m Jaden Philogene Hull City €16m Samuel Iling-Junior Juventus €14m Lewis Dobbin Everton €11.8m Enzo Barrenechea Juventus €8m Ross Barkley Luton Town €5.9m

It has been stated that Aston Villa have placed a formal bid to Sunderland for forward Mason Cotcher, with the teenager already training with Villa’s youth squad.

Meanwhile, Romelu Lukaku from Chelsea has been mooted as another Villa target from reports abroad, whereas contact has reportedly been made for Crystal Palace striker Jean-Philippe Mateta.

Another attacking target is Maximilian Beier from Hoffenheim, with Villa submitting a proposal to the forward who is set to make a decision on his future soon.

However, there is one player who won’t be joining Emery this summer, despite Villa having a bid accepted for his services earlier in the window.

Conor Gallagher rejects Aston Villa move after offer accepted

According to Football Insider on Tuesday, Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher rejected a move to Aston Villa after NSWE had an offer accepted back in June.

The 24-year-old, on £50,000-a-week at Stamford Bridge, is now in line to sign for La Liga heavyweights Atletico Madrid and is set to increase his salary to a whopping £200,000-a-week.

It is stated that Gallagher didn’t want to move to Villa Park in what could have been seen as a blow for those in the Midlands and Emery, however, as we know, a new marquee midfielder has since arrived in Onana.

After Onana, though, another midfield addition could be on the cards before the deadline at the end of the month, with links emerging over a move for AS Roma’s Bryan Cristante.

Reports abroad, relayed by Sport Witness, have claimed that Aston Villa have made an offer worth more than £17m plus bonuses to sign the Italy international, who Monchi has already signed before during his time at Roma.

Therefore, further midfield additions will be one to watch before the deadline, but Gallagher, described as a "pressing and transition monster", won’t be moving to the Midlands anytime soon, by the looks of things.