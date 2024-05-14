A £50 million star's talks over a new contract have stalled, with Tottenham in pole position to sign him for Ange Postecoglou this summer.

Spurs identify three key areas to make major summer signings

Spurs are said to be targeting three major signings in key areas of the squad, coming after Postecoglou was frank in admitting that Spurs need to implement "drastic" change.

It is believed technical director Johan Lange wants to back Postecoglou with a new striker, centre-back and midfielder, as reported by The Times, with a host of current senior players also up for sale to fund these potential moves.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Emerson Royal, Giovani Lo Celso, Ryan Sessegnon and Bryan Gil could all leave N17 (Tom Allnutt), while it is claimed that Tottenham are also open to suitable offers for Yves Bissouma and Richarlison.

With Hojbjerg and potentially Bissouma up for grabs this summer, it is without question that Postecoglou would require a midfield replacement and number six more suited to the Australian's system.

A few interesting names have been linked in this regard, like Atalanta midfielder Ederson, with the Brazilian enjoying a brilliant campaign yet again under Gian Piero Gasperini in Serie A. The 24-year-old has notched six goals and an assist over 34 Italian top-flight cameos this term, which has turned a few heads at N17.

Of course, there is also Chelsea star Conor Gallagher, who has been repeatedly linked since last summer. The Englishman, who has starred under former Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino, could have to be sold with his contract expiring next year.

The Blues are facing a battle to comply with PSR, and reports suggest they may need to raise £100 million through player sales by June 30. Selling Gallagher would be a deeply unpopular move at Stamford Bridge, but their loss could be Tottenham's undoubted gain.

Tottenham in pole position to sign Gallagher as new deal talks stall

Football Insider have an update on their pursuit this week, and they claim Tottenham are in pole position to sign Gallagher as new contract talks halt for the time being.

Conor Gallagher's best league games for Chelsea this season Match Rating (via WhoScored) Crystal Palace 1-3 Chelsea 8.78 Chelsea 6-0 Everton 8.64 Chelsea 5-0 West Ham 8.39 Tottenham 1-4 Chelsea 8.22 Chelsea 3-0 Luton Town 7.90

The "priceless" 24-year-old, as he's been called by Pochettino, is actually thought to be valued at around £50 million, and would count as pure profit if Chelsea were to do a deal with Spurs. It is also believed elsewhere that Postecoglou "really appreciates" Gallagher (Fabrizio Romano).

“You wouldn’t be surprised if he went to someone like Spurs," said pundit Pat Nevin last month.

"Obviously that would be particularly painful for Chelsea fans. But what a player he would be for them, I’d probably say he’s better suited to Spurs, the way he plays. The transfer situation is really quite delicate with Chelsea because we don’t know who is making the decisions and that’s what it comes down to. If it comes down to the manager then he will make changes and will want to get rid of a number of players and bring in more experience in certain areas."