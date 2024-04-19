Fabrizio Romano has shared an update on Conor Gallagher and the chances of him joining Tottenham Hotspur this summer, coming after what seems like nearly a year of Spurs links to the 24-year-old.

Spurs tipped to sign Gallagher amid Chelsea's PSR worries

Chelsea face real PSR concerns as we slowly approach the June 30 deadline for them to balance their books and avoid Premier League sanctions.

Reports suggest Chelsea may have to raise £100 million through player sales by that date, and with Gallagher's contract expiring in 2025, he's a firm candidate for the Stamford Bridge exit door despite being a key player for Mauricio Pochettino.

Gallagher's sale would go down as pure profit on Chelsea's books, given he's a product of the Cobham academy, and the notion Pochettino's side could be forced to sell has alerted club chiefs at Tottenham.

Spurs have been tipped with interest in signing Gallagher for quite some time, with reports dating as far back as last year. Tottenham's fondness for Gallagher has remained heading into the next summer window, with pundit Pat Nevin believing he would be a perfect fit.

“In an ideal world where finances are all balanced, Chelsea would absolutely not be looking to sell Conor Gallagher. I can’t imagine it, it’s unthinkable," said Nevin this week to Grosvenor Sport (via The Metro).

"Similar to when Mason Mount left. But if the finances say you need to do it then you need to do it. It may be unbelievably painful for a lot of Chelsea fans because, as someone said to me the other day, it feels like selling the family silver. Chelsea have been selling off bits of the stadium and hotels and it’s slightly discomforting but the accountants are in control really.

Conor Gallagher's best league games for Chelsea this season Match Rating (via WhoScored) Crystal Palace 1-3 Chelsea 8.78 Chelsea 6-0 Everton 8.64 Tottenham 1-4 Chelsea 8.22 Chelsea 3-0 Luton Town 7.90 Chelsea 4-3 Man United 7.88

“You wouldn’t be surprised if he went to someone like Spurs signed Conor Gallagher, obviously that would be particularly painful for Chelsea fans. But what a player he would be for them, I’d probably say he’s better suited to Spurs, the way he plays.

“The transfer situation is really quite delicate with Chelsea because we don’t know who is making the decisions and that’s what it comes down to."

Now, respected media source Romano has shared an update on the "game-changer" and his situation for GiveMeSport.

Indeed, he says Tottenham are waiting for Chelsea's final decision on Gallagher before making a move, and he adds that manager Ange Postecoglou remains an absolutely huge fan.

“Conor Gallagher remains on Tottenham’s shortlist," said Romano.

"He’s a super-appreciated player at Spurs. He’s been on Ange Postecoglou’s list since day one and has always been a player he loves. So, I think Tottenham will be there if Chelsea decide to sell the player in the summer transfer window. But for sure, Gallagher remains a player that is appreciated by Tottenham, and they’re waiting for Chelsea’s final decision on that one.”