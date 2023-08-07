Tottenham Hotspur have already enjoyed a fine summer of recruitment under Ange Postecoglou, but they could be set to make one more acquisition that helps tempt their main man to stick around...

For all their success in the market, this has once again been a window dominated by the uncertain future of Harry Kane.

The England captain has been constantly linked with a north London exit, as Bayern Munich continue to test their resolve with a flurry of bids. Yet, thus far, he remains a Lilywhites player.

Should their new Australian manager sneak a few more high-profile names in through the door, perhaps it will provide enough incentive for the 30-year-old marksman to give the new regime a chance.

Whilst likely not the most attractive name on their shortlist, their reported interest in Conor Gallagher would surely help aid in that pursuit, especially if they are to boldly match the £50m price tag that Chelsea have slapped on him.

What type of midfielder is Conor Gallagher?

Whilst he endured a tough campaign most recently amidst the cloud that hung over Stamford Bridge, he was one of few who retained their dignity given his consistently tireless displays that never faltered no matter the scoreline.

However, his exploits at Crystal Palace helped showcase just how impressive he could be when handed a show of faith in a position that suits him, around the number eight role.

Allowed to roam as part of Patrick Vieira's midfield three, he offered plenty at both ends of the pitch and would finish that campaign with a 7.08 average rating in the league, the highest of any Crystal Palace player that year.

This was a figure buoyed by his eight goals, three assists, 1.1 key passes and two tackles per game, via Sofascore.

Whilst it might seem farfetched to suggest that his signing alone would help Kane to stay, there are numerous factors that Postecoglou could put to his wantaway star to tempt him, all attached to Gallagher.

Firstly, the acquisition of another England teammate could help encourage him to remain in an environment where he gets on well with plenty of his squad. This was emphasised by the addition of James Maddison too earlier in the window.

Also, unloading the proposed £50m fee would mark another huge show of intent from the hierarchy, proving that they will do everything in their power to push Postecoglou's side closer to a trophy. By snagging directly from a rival too, their intent to surpass them would also be outlined.

As a hard-working central midfielder, the England international would also help to underpin the new-look philosophy, which is geared around a fierce high press, forging plenty of chances for the front line with the energy those two number eights provide.

With him and Maddison combining behind their national team captain, a fine offensive spine is already shaping up.

The Athletic's Mike Stavrou sought to support that notion too, claiming back in 2022:

"Conor Gallagher was absolutely relentless with his pressing and energy tonight. Some player Chelsea have got."

Finally, and most importantly, the offensive impetus Gallagher would add from the engine room would prove instrumental in helping Kane edge ever closer to that all-important Premier League all-time scoring record, of which he is just 48 goals away from surpassing.

For his lack of trophies, this remains the target that could still allow him to forge an immortal legacy, helped by the attacking quality the Cobham graduate boasts.

After all, when compared to other midfielders across Europe, he sits in the top 3% for touches in the attacking penalty area per 90, the top 9% for non-penalty expected goals per 90 and the top 4% for progressive passes received per 90, via FBref.

There are plenty of reasons why such an acquisition would prove imperative to Spurs, but if it even slightly pushes Kane in the direction of staying, it would be a huge outlay more than worth making.