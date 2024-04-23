Newcastle United could be ready to turn their long-standing interest into a bid this summer, with one star now certain to leave his current club.

Bruno Guimaraes' future up in the air

The future of Newcastle's star midfielder Bruno Guimaraes remains unclear heading into the summer transfer window, a fact which will cause concern among the Newcastle fanbase. Eddie Howe is desperate to keep the Brazilian, but has made no promises should offers come in.

“My intention would be to keep Bruno for as long as we possibly can because I can,” Howe said. “But I can never make guarantees because that would be absolutely foolish of me.

"I’ve been in football long enough to know you never know what is going to happen tomorrow. But he’s an integral part of the team and playing really well at the moment. A lot will depend on our ambitions and where the club is going in the foreseeable future. We need to show we’re moving forward.”

Guimaraes has a release clause believed to be set at £100m, and is attracting interest from across the Premier League, with recent reports claiming that a fee of around £80m will be enough to see him leave Tyneside with PSG, Manchester City and Arsenal all interested.

It is believed that Newcastle need to bring in up to £50m to comply with the Premier League's financial fair play rules, but the sale of Bruno for a £55m profit would allow them to spend more this summer. And they appear to have already identified a replacement.

"Priceless" player set to be sold

That comes in the form of Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher, who is set to be sold by the Blues this summer. Gallagher wants to stay at Chelsea, and Blues boss Mauricio Pochettino also wants him to stay, having utilised him a lot this season.

"I think he is a player with a great commitment to the team," said the Chelsea manager after their win at Selhurst Park in February.

"He is always trying to compensate in every situation, in offensive and defensive situations. It's priceless to have a player like him."

However, he is out of contract next season and is yet to agree fresh terms on his current £50,000 a week deal, while his homegrown status makes him a more valuable asset for Chelsea to offload as they look to comply with their own financial fair play issues.

Conor Gallagher vs Bruno Guimaraes 23/24 Conor Gallagher Bruno Guimaraes Appearances 30 31 Goals and Assists 9 10 Pass accuracy 88.9% 84.6% Shots on target per 90 0.5 0.36 Tackles and interceptions per 90 3.91 3.33 Fouls committed per 90 2.4 1.35 Yellow cards 8 9

Because of this, Football Insider claim that he will "definitely" be sold this summer and have added Newcastle to the list of suitors chasing his signature alongside Tottenham. The Magpies have previously seen efforts to lure him out of Stamford Bridge fail but are now "weighing up" a move once more in a bid to bolster their midfield ranks.

It remains to be seen whether they firm up their interest into a formal bid, but given their longstanding interest in the midfielder, it is not an unlikely outcome.