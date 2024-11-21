Conor McGilligan has reacted to the news of Leeds United wanting to sign a £20 million+ player in January.

The Whites are back in Championship action on Sunday, as they travel to Wales to face Swansea City. Daniel Farke’s side could finish the weekend at the top of the table, depending on how results go.

Related Farke has already unearthed Leeds' very own James McAtee The Leeds United head coach may not need to reignite his interest in the Manchester City man.

Leeds United eyeing James McAtee loan deal

It has been a productive campaign for the Yorkshire side so far, but with January six weeks away, Leeds and the 49ers appear to have their eye on business they would like to conduct. It emerged this week that Leeds are interested in signing James McAtee on loan from Manchester City in the New Year.

The Whites have been linked with a move for the creative midfielder before, and a new report has revealed that the interest from Leeds remains the same. The Whites are looking to take McAtee on loan in January, as the Blues are willing to sanction a temporary departure, given his lack of game time under Pep Guardiola this season.

However, Leeds are not the only team interested in the England under-21 international, so it could be a race to win his signature when January arrives. Despite that, a YouTuber and Leeds fan has reacted to the news that the club want to sign McAtee in the New Year.

Conor McGilligan reacts to Leeds wanting to sign McAtee in January

YouTuber and Leeds supporter McGilligan took to X to react to the news of Leeds wanting to sign McAtee in January. The 22-year-old has remained with City this season after doing ever so well while on loan at Sheffield United this season.

But so far, McAtee has played just six times in all competitions, and only one of those has come in the Premier League. Therefore, speculation has led to teams looking at signing McAtee in January, with Leeds looking into a potential loan deal.

That is something that McGilligan believes would be the signing of the transfer window, as he wrote on X: “Probably be the signing of the window. But can you have him, Piroe, and Aaronson all competing at points for the 10 role?”

James McAtee's Championship stats Apps 37 Goals 9 Assists 3

Leeds are a side that already has plenty of attacking options, especially in that number 10 position, but Farke may feel McAtee can offer something different to what the other players bring to the table now.

However, as stated before, there are plenty of other teams interested, Nottingham Forest being one side chasing McAtee, and a report stated that City could accept permanent offers in excess of £20 million, making a deal more difficult to do for Leeds if that is the case. As well as Forest chasing the midfielder, other Premier League teams such as Fulham, Leicester City, and Southampton are also interested in McAtee.