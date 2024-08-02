It's been an interesting pre-season for Manchester United so far this summer, with a mixture of results, signings and even a few injuries.

Unfortunately, two of those things combined against Arsenal last week when the incredibly exciting Leny Yoro was forced off in the first half with what turned out to be quite a serious foot injury that will see him sidelined for the next three months.

This terrible luck has left Erik ten Hag light in central defence, and with the return of the Premier League right around the corner, the timing couldn't have been worse.

However, based on recent reports, he might not be for much longer, as the latest transfer update pertains to a player who'd be the perfect solution to the Dutchman's current predicament.

Manchester United transfer news

According to a recent report from Sky Sports Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg, Manchester United have maintained their interest in Bayern Munich star Matthijs de Ligt.

In fact, Plettenberg confirmed that the Red Devils have remained in contact with the German club to work out a deal that will see him move to Old Trafford this summer.

No mention is made about how much it might cost United to sign the £258k-per-week Dutchman, but reports from earlier this week claim it could cost around £42m.

It wouldn't be a cheap deal, but given De Ligt's ability, it would prove great value for money, and he would be an incredible person to help cover for Yoro's absence before then forming a partnership with him in the long term.

Why De Ligt would be a great signing

Okay, so the first thing to say is that De Ligt would be a fantastic signing for United, regardless of the surrounding circumstances, but now they're short a defender following Yoro's unfortunate injury, he would be an incredible signing.

So, the first thing to consider as justification for this opinion are his underlying numbers, which are, unsurprisingly, quite impressive.

For example, according to FBref, which compares players in similar positions across Europe's top five leagues, the "insane" defender, as dubbed by data analyst Ben Mattinson, sits in the top 4% of centre-backs for pass completion, the top 7% for non-penalty expected goals and total shots, the top 10% for expected non-penalty goals plus assists and progressive passes, the top 13% for tackles in the attacking third and the top 15% for touches, all per 90.

De Ligt's FBref scout report Stat Per 90 Percentile Pass Completion 93.1% Top 4% Non-Penalty Expected Goals 0.09 Top 7% Total Shots 0.92 Top 7% Non-Penalty Expected Goals + Assists 0.13 Top 10% Progressive Passes 5.57 Top 10% Tackles in the Attacking Third 0.15 Top 13% Touches 81.72 Top 15% All Stats via FBref

This set of stand-out statistics demonstrate that while the former Ajax captain can obviously defend, he can also play as a modern centre-back and help out in attack when called upon.

Moreover, something he'll be able to bring to Ten Hag's backline that Yoro couldn't is experience.

Even though he's still only 24, the Leiderdorp-born titan has made 117 appearances for Ajax, 117 for Juventus, 73 for Bayern Munich, and 45 for the Netherlands, and so far in his career, he has won a league title and a domestic trophy with every team.

Ultimately, while losing the young Frenchman for three months is far from ideal, if United can bring in De Ligt before the season starts, they should be absolutely fine, and when he comes back into the side, they'll have an incredible duo on their hands.