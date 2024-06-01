28 wins, 89 points - a record that would have seen Arsenal win the Premier League title in 15 previous seasons, as well as finish joint-top in a further five.

That is a reminder of the levels that Mikel Arteta's side reached in 2023/24, although that remarkable run will count for nothing if it is not built on next term, with quality recruitment needed to help bridge that minute gap with rampant champions, Manchester City.

Talk is already rife that the Gunners have their eyes fixed on a new centre-forward signing in the form of RB Leipzig's Benjamin Sesko, although the Slovenian sensation may not be the only exciting, young attacker to arrive at the Emirates in the near future.

Arsenal in the race for Eredivisie star

According to Het Belang van Limburg - via Sport Witness - the north Londoners and rivals Liverpool are said to be among the clubs who have made an approach for PSV Eindhoven star, Johan Bakayoko, with German giants Bayern Munich also in the mix.

Having previously turned down the likes of Brentford and Burnley last year, the 21-year-old could finally be on his way to England if Arsenal get their way, with the Belgian having caught the eye since making his first-team debut in 2022.

As per the report, there have been claims that the wing wizard could be available for a fee of around €50m (£43m), representing a cheaper alternative to another reported Gunners target, in the form of Crystal Palace's £60m ace, Michael Olise.

How Bakayoko compares to Olise and Saka

The suggestion at present is that Arteta and co are keeping an eye on the in-demand Olise this summer, with the 22-year-old courting attention from a raft of top-flight clubs after contributing 16 goals and assists in just 19 games this season for the Eagles.

If the Emirates outfit do wish to consider a possible rival or alternative to the former Reading man, then they should look no further than Bakayoko, with the PSV dynamo also able to offer that creative, clinical spark from the right flank.

A left-footer like Olise, the youngster is a real "handful for defenders" - in the words of broadcaster Jack Collins - having bettered the Palace man's return with 12 goals and nine assists in the Eredivisie this season.

With 14 goals and 14 assists in all competitions in total, the wideman now boasts a haul of 40 goal involvements in just 85 games for his current side - remarkably similar to Olise's 41 goals and assists in 90 games at Selhurst Park.

A worthy option in place of Olise, the suggestion is that Bakayoko could also potentially even threaten Bukayo Saka's regular role on the right flank, with data analyst Ben Mattinson noting that he would represent "genuine competition for Saka" in that wide berth.

Also described as the right-winger with the "profile most similar" to the England international, in the words of Mattinson, Bakayoko compares favourably to Saka with regards to his ball retention, dribbling prowess and ability to beat a man - as indicated below.

Saka vs Bakayoko - last 365 days Stat (per 90) Saka Bakayoko Non-penalty goals 0.35 0.43 Assists 0.32 0.32 Shot-creating actions 5.52 5.20 Pass completion 75.7% 81.5% Progressive passes 3.66 3.50 Progressive carries 4.85 7.11 Successful take-ons 1.46 3.29 Touches in attacking penalty area 7.86 6.35 Tackles 2.03 1.19 Interceptions 0.42 0.32 Figures via FBref

Of course, operating in the Premier League is a different kettle of fish to the Dutch top flight - as the likes of Antony have found out at Manchester United - yet it seemingly bodes well for the impact that the ten-cap Belgium international could make under Arteta.

With no real obvious competitor to Saka at present in the senior ranks, signing someone to keep the Hale End hero on his toes - and afford him the chance to be rested on occasion - could work a treat.