Liverpool are yet to make an addition to their first-team squad during the January transfer window and still have some time left to get business done before the deadline passes.

The Reds were busy last summer as Jurgen Klopp restructured his midfield to refresh his team with plenty of fresh talent in the middle of the park.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, James Milner, and Naby Keita were all allowed to depart, either on free transfers or permanent deals, and this opened up space for new arrivals to come through the door.

Liverpool swooped to sign Wataru Endo, Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, and Ryan Gravenberch to improve their options in midfield.

Despite that overhaul ahead of the 2023/24 campaign, the Reds are reportedly looking at another addition in that area of the pitch to bolster Klopp's side.

Liverpool's search for a defensive midfielder

According to journalist Francois Plateau, the Premier League club have made contact over a potential deal to add a defensive midfielder to their ranks.

The reporter claims that the Merseyside outfit have enquired about a swoop to bring Argentinos Juniors number six Federico Redondo - son of the former Real Madrid star Fernando - to England.

He states that the Argentine dynamo could be available for a fee within the region of €8m (£6.8m) as the English side eyes a move for the young talent.

However, there is no mention of whether the club would like to bring him in during the current transfer window or if they are prepared to wait until the summer to secure his services.

Plateau adds that current Liverpool star Mac Allister has 'spoken highly' of the talented Agentinos Juniors starlet when asked about the gem's ability.

Whether it happens now or at the end of the season, Klopp could finally secure his replacement for Fabinho as a natural number six at the base of his midfield by signing Redondo.

The Brazil international departed Anfield last summer to sign for Saudi Pro League side Al-Ittihad after five years in England and left the club with a hole in the defensive midfield position.

Liverpool raked in a reported fee of £40m for the former Monaco star and they could now land his dream heir for less than a quarter of that at £6.8m.

Fabinho's midfield dominance for Liverpool

The 30-year-old titan racked up 219 appearances over the course of his five years in England and played a crucial role in their success in the Premier League and the Champions League.

Klopp's side lifted Europe's premier club trophy at the end of the 2018/19 campaign and Fabinho featured in 11 of the club's matches in the competition.

He showcased his defensive awareness and quality with 3.5 tackles and interceptions per game, as the towering ace consistently won possession back for his side by cutting out opposition attacks on a regular basis.

The gem also ranked within the top 29% of Champions League midfielders for progressive passes (6.29) per 90, which shows that he was able to progress play in possession to help his side build attacks to go along with his excellent defensive work.

Fabinho also played an important part in their Premier League title-winning campaign. Liverpool won the league at the end of the 2019/20 season and the Brazilian enforcer played in 28 of their 38 matches.

2019/20 Premier League Fabinho Squad rank (via WhoScored) Tackles per game 2.2 1st Interceptions per game 1.2 4th Key passes per game 0.7 8th Pass accuracy 87% 8th Aerial duels won per game 1.2 5th

As you can see from the table above, he offered defensive solidity with his impressive ability to make tackles and interceptions at an excellent rate to put opposition attacks to an end, whilst the talented battler was also reliable in possession.

Fabinho was not at his best last season for the Reds, though, as he averaged 1.8 tackles and 1.0 interceptions per game across 36 Premier League appearances and only won 50% of his duels.

This suggests that he was unable to replicate his title-winning form and that opposition players were able to get the better of him far too often, as the 30-year-old veteran did not dominate his battles last term.

The stats that show why Redondo could be Fabinho

Liverpool could now land Fabinho 2.0 by securing a deal to sign Redondo from Argentina this month, as the youngster has the potential to be like the Brazilian titan was at his best.

The 21-year-old starlet, who analyst Ben Mattinson claimed has the "perfect" frame for a defensive midfielder at 6 foot 2, was in fantastic form for Juniors throughout 2023 and showcased both his defensive and progressive qualities off and on the ball.

In terms of his ability to stop opponents, Redondo is a strong number six. He won 61% of his duels across 14 Copa de la Liga outings last year and made 2.1 tackles and 1.5 interceptions per game for his side.

This means that he made 3.6 tackles and interceptions combined per match and that is 0.2 more per clash than Fabinho managed during Liverpool's title-winning season.

He also caught the eye during the 2023 edition of the CONMEBOL Libertadores with an outstanding 2.3 tackles and 2.4 interceptions per game across seven appearances in the competition.

These statistics show that the Liverpool target is like Fabinho in the sense that he can consistently make vital defensive contributions to win the ball back for his side in matches.

Redondo vs 2023 Primera Division midfielders (via FBref) Statistic (per 90) Percentile rank Pass accuracy (87.2) Top 2% Progressive passes (7.44) Top 9% Progressive carries (1.68) Top 33% Successful take-ons (1.33) Top 36%

As you can see in the table above, Redondo can also offer quality in possession with his ability to break lines and progress the play through his progressive passing and carrying.

This means that the 21-year-old gem can spot a forward pass and take risks to find his teammates in dangerous areas, whilst retaining an impressively high success rate with his passes.

Therefore, the Reds could land Fabinho 2.0 in a deal for Redondo as the talented youngster could provide quality on and off the ball in a holding midfield position, as the Brazil international did at the peak of his powers at Anfield, if he can adapt to English football and the Premier League.