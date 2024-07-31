Celtic have identified a potential new addition this summer, and the move seemingly already has the approval of Brendan Rodgers ahead of the new Scottish Premiership season.

Adam Idah in limbo

After helping fire Celtic to the title and scoring the winner in the Scottish Cup in a phenomenally successful loan spell at Parkhead, Adam Idah's future remains unclear. Speaking straight after the Cup win, Rodgers insisted he wanted to keep the Norwich man, who found the net nine times in 19 games after joining on loan in January.

"The board know how I feel on Adam, that was the reason for bringing him in,” Rodgers said. “He’s been a real catalyst for us, especially over the last few months.

“He’s been absolutely immense for us and he’s clearly someone I’d like to do something with."

But there has been little positive movement on a deal since, and the 23-year-old striker is wanted by new Norwich boss Johannes Hoff Thorup.

“Like we said from day one, he’s a vital part of the group and of the squad here. Adam’s working hard in training, a good guy with good energy. He’s really doing well and I hope it’s obvious for him and everyone that he will play a vital part for this team.”

Now part of the pre-season group at Carrow Road, a move for Idah is looking somewhat complicated despite his clear desire to play north of the border. As a result, Celtic have reportedly begun looking elsewhere.

Celtic enquire for goalscorer

Now, HITC report that Celtic have had early enquiries over Scottish Premiership marksman Lawrence Shankland, who is also thought to be a target for fierce rivals Rangers. The £3k-per-week Hearts striker scored 31 times in all competitions across 2023-24, including 24 in the Scottish top flight.

Lawrence Shankland's last three league seasons 2021-22 2022-23 2023-24 Appearances 26 37 37 Goals 5 24 24 Assists 4 4 5 Min per goal/assist 200 103 110

It was not a fluke either, with his talents long having been evident. Speaking earlier in the season, Brendan Rodgers admitted the striker had been on his radar since his first spell at Celtic Park, during which time Shankland was at Ayr.

"When I was here the first time he was a player that was on the radar. I heard people speak about and any time I saw him in clips you could see he was a goalscorer. "Having come back and seen him in the Premiership playing, he's a boy who looks superconcentrated in the games. He's got really good technique, uses his body well to protect the ball, scores all types of goals. "So he's a very good player and one that we have to manage well."

With Idah's £8m valuation considered too high for Celtic, they are now "stepping up" their pursuit of last season's golden boot winner north of the border, and have "made enquiries" about landing the striker ahead of Rangers, with Shankland thought to be valued at around £3m.

However, they will have to overturn their rivals, with Rangers still thought to be in "pole position" for his signature. But should Celtic act fast, they may be able to hijack the move.