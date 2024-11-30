With results gradually beginning to pick up under Oliver Glasner, Crystal Palace and Dougie Freedman have reportedly made their first contact over a possible deal to sign a winger worth a hefty £50m.

Crystal Palace transfer news

After an alarming start to the season, the Eagles have lost just once in their last five games in all competitions and even managed to pick up an impressive 2-2 draw against Aston Villa last time out. Still one point adrift of the dropzone, however, there's no doubt that those in South London must return to the transfer market for reinforcements in the January transfer window.

On that front, rumours are already beginning to emerge, with players such as Atletico Madrid's Angel Correa recently linked to Selhurst Park in what would be an impressive coup for the Premier League strugglers. Now 29 years of age, the Argentine forward could rediscover his best form whilst handing Palace a much-needed boost.

Correa's not the only attacking player reportedly on the Eagles' radar ahead of 2025, however. According to Caught Offside, Crystal Palace have asked to be kept informed about Patrick Dorgu - making their first contact with Italian club Lecce - over a possible deal that would cost a hefty £50m.

Whether Palace have the means to spend such money remains to be seen, but even if they do, it is reportedly London rivals Chelsea who currently lead the race to sign the winger in 2025.

With sporting director Freedman seemingly eyeing a move to sign the 20-year-old, there's no doubt that Dorgu will be one to watch, especially if Palace want to finally fill the void left behind by Michael Olise when he swapped South London for Bayern Munich last summer. For £50m, Palace would certainly steal the headlines too.

"Unique" Dorgu could sharpen blunt Crystal Palace attack

Only basement side Southampton have managed to score less than Crystal Palace's eight goals in the Premier League, as they continue to recover from losing Olise during the summer transfer window. What was an exciting attack spearheaded by an in-form Jean-Philippe Mateta, who was joined by Eberechi Eze and Olise is now a far cry from its best version. And Glasner's side have suffered as a result.

Dorgu could help change that, however. The 20-year-old, who can play left-back and on both wings, has gradually made the transition from full-back into a dangerous winger, scoring three goals so far this season. As a versatile option, he could solve both Glasner's attacking problems and hand him another defensive option in what would be vital depth.

Described as a "unique specimen" by U23 scout Antonio Mango, Palace could be getting one of Europe's most interesting young talents by signing Dorgu in 2025.