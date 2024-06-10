Chelsea have recently made checks on the availability of a player with a £23m release clause in his contract, according to reports.

Chelsea transfer rumours

Enzo Maresca took the reigns at Stamford Bridge last week, replacing Mauricio Pochettino at the helm after helping Leicester City win promotion to the Premier League last season. The Italian is expected to have his work cut out for him in west London, with the Blues coming off the back of a rather disappointing 2023/24 campaign, which saw them finish 6th in the table and lose the League Cup final to a weak Liverpool team.

Despite Chelsea's struggles last term, they do have a lot of talented players on their books and have been linked with a host more heading into the opening of the 2024 summer transfer window. Chelsea are interested in re-signing Marcin Bulka to bolster Maresca's goalkeeping options. Manchester City and Argentina attacker Julian Alvarez is also on the capital outfit's radar, while Crystal Palace's Michael Olise is seen as a top target.

Journalist Fabrizio Romano has also shared an update on the areas Chelsea are looking to target in the current window.

"It will continue to be a busy summer at Chelsea," Romano wrote. "It won’t be completely crazy but they will try to make smart things happen, including a new goalkeeper and I expect them to try for at least one new centre-back, but it could be two. I also expect Chelsea to be busy with the striker position, and I mentioned many times Benjamin Sesko, who is highly rated at Chelsea but also by others like Arsenal and Manchester United.”

Now, a fresh name has been linked with a move to west London in the form of Stuttgart winger, Chris Fuhrich. The 26-year-old enjoyed a prolific 2023/24 campaign in Germany, playing a crucial role in his side securing 2nd place in the Bundesliga ahead of Bayern Munich.

Chris Fuhrich 2023/24 Bundesliga stats Played 34 Goals 8 Assists 7 xG 6.6 xA 8.0 Stats via FBREF

The wide-man's uptick in form this past season earned him his senior debut for the German national team, where he was given high praise by manager Julian Nagelsmann.

“He’s got very good momentum right now," Nagelsmann said. "He’s an excellent player one-v-one, been involved in many goals for Stuttgart, who are doing really well. With the national team, it’s always important to call up players with momentum, those at their peak, to give them their chance.

"The call with him was refreshing because he was so excited. It’ll be good for us to have new faces in training whose eyes light up at the idea of playing an international match.”

Following a superb 2023/24, Fuhrich has seemingly caught the eye of some top Premier League sides, with Caught Offside reporting that Chelsea, along with Tottenham, have made checks on the availability of the winger in recent days and are showing strong interest.

Stuttgart are unlikely to want to lose Fuhrich, who is earning £40,000-a-week, as they gear up for Champions League football next season, but he is believed to have a £23m release clause in his contract - a fairly low sum for a player of his quality and a fee Chelsea should easily be able to afford.