Leeds United have made contact with a Premier League club over signing a teenage gem alongside attacking target Jonathan Rowe.

Leeds hold talks over Rowe deal

The Whites and the 49ers Enterprises are currently on the search to replace star winger Crysencio Summerville after he officially joined West Ham on the weekend.

The Dutchman cost the Hammers in excess of £25m and Daniel Farke admitted after Leeds’ final pre-season game against Valencia on Saturday that the club are working to find “good solutions to compensate his loss”.

Related Leeds showing interest in "incredible" £10,000-a-week Premier League talent It would be a loan move with no option or obligation to buy.

"Obviously he was not just named but also in general I would say the best player in this league last season, with many goals and assists, it will never be easy to replace him, especially one on one. We have to be aware to bring a player in, in his position definitely, but as a team and a group we have to make sure we share his goals and assists.

“To bring a new player in who will be the new best player in this league will be pretty difficult, you can't have so much money as you need to spend in order to bring in a new Summerville. I've spoken about how much I like and value him and of course we'll miss him but a club never relies on just one person, not on player, one coaching staff member or even the manager, the club and the team is always bigger.

“We work to find good solutions to compensate his loss and try to be in other areas perhaps even a bit stronger. This is what we will do once this business happens but I expect this to happen."

One player now heavily linked with a move to Elland Road is Norwich City’s Rowe, with reliable reporter John Percy revealing there have been talks over a deal.

However, Rowe isn’t the only addition Leeds are working on behind the scenes by the looks of things.

According to Football Insider in the last 48 hours, Leeds have registered their interest over a move for Liverpool midfielder Bobby Clark.

There have been links of Leeds’ interest, but now contact has seemingly been made over a loan deal. The report adds that Sheffield United and Norwich City are also keen, whereas RB Salzburg want a permanent move, with the Reds wanting £12m for the player.

Liverpool are more likely to let Clark go on loan rather than a permanent exit, so Leeds could be in a good place to get a transfer done following the departures of Archie Gray and Glen Kamara.

Joe Rothwell has been the only midfield addition so far this summer, so adding Clark, who was once described as "very impressive" by journalist Josh Bunting, could be a shrewd move.