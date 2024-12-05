Manchester City and Pep Guardiola are now leading Liverpool in the race to sign a £100m "magician" in the January transfer window.

Man City back to winning ways after 3-0 win against Nottingham Forest

The reigning Premier League champions got their first win since the end of October on Wednesday evening, defeating Nottingham Forest 3-0 at the Etihad.

Goals from Bernardo Silva, Kevin de Bruyne and Jeremy Doku brought an end to six defeats in seven, with Guardiola praising Jack Grealish after his first Premier League start since October 5.

Man City's next 5 fixtures Date Competition Crystal Palace vs Man City December 7 Premier League Juventus vs Man City December 11 Champions League Man City vs Man Utd December 15 Premier League Aston Villa vs Man City December 21 Premier League Man City vs Everton December 26 Premier League

“Really good. He played in the middle and was involved in many things. Hopefully in the next games, if I decide to play him in that position, he can be involved in the final third and decisive in goals and assists.

“Our football is always built from the midfield. The quality and they make our tempo and the way we have to play. We control the game, and Jack gave us that pace. When to accelerate and control, he did it really good. I’m so happy for him.

“I know his quality. He has attributes to play holding midfield, keep the ball, break the lines and composure. With the problems that we have in the middle with two holding midfielders injured, Gundo has played an important role for us. Everyone was good.”

Ahead of the January transfer window, Guardiola has reportedly demanded up to three Man City signings, with the club willing to be aggressive, and it looks as if that is the case following a brand new transfer update.

Man City leading race to sign Napoli’s Khvicha Kvaratskhelia

According to reports from Spain, Man City are now the new top suitor in the race to sign Napoli star Khvicha Kvaratskhelia. Liverpool, Real Madrid and Barcelona are also credited with an interest, with previous reports claiming the Reds were in pole position to sign Kvaratskhelia.

However, Man City have now ‘initiated contact with the player's entourage, positioning itself as one of the main candidates to secure his services in the upcoming transfer market’.

The Sky Blues were linked with Kvaratskhelia, dubbed a “magician”, last year, and it now looks as if he is a major target heading into 2025.

The Georgia international, who doesn’t have a weak foot, can play as a left-winger or second striker and is valued at around £100m, meaning City may have to pay a similar fee to the one that brought Grealish to the Etihad if they want Kvaratskhelia.

Aged 23, Kvaratskhelia has scored 30 goals and registered 29 assists in 104 appearances for Napoli since 2022, and by the looks of things, a move to England could be on the cards in the coming weeks.