Manchester United have been offered the chance to sign another striker this summer as they look to identify backup for Rasmus Hojlund.

United in need of firepower

Erik ten Hag's side are in desperate need of additions in attack this summer after scoring the fewest goals across the Premier League top seven last time out. Their 57 goals were just one fewer than 16th placed Brentford, while it was almost 30 fewer than Newcastle United, who finished in the spot above them.

Just two players reached double figures in the top flight, while their sixth-highest goalscorer was Kobbie Mainoo, who managed just 3.

Manchester United's 23/24 Premier League top goalscorers Bruno Fernandes 10 Rasmus Hojluind 10 Alejandro Garnacho 7 Scott McTominay 7 Marcus Rashford 7

That need has since been made even clearer by the departure of Anthony Martial, who is out of contract this summer and will be leaving as a free agent. It means that beyond the talented but erratic Hojlund, they are without a recognised striker at Old Trafford.

They were dealt a blow in their bid to strengthen when Benjamin Sesko penned a new deal at RB Leipzig, but now appear to be exploring alternatives. One option is Bologna striker Joshua Zirkzee, who has a 40m euro release clause in his contract with Bologna and has been on the radar of AC Milan in recent weeks, though a deal appears to have stalled at San Siro.

United have "asked for information" about the Dutchman and could yet move, but appear to be looking for other options too. Now, they may have found one.

United want Lille man

That comes as The i Newspaper report that Manchester United have made contact with the representatives of Lille striker Jonathan David over a potential move to Old Trafford this summer.

The Canadian has been on the radar of plenty of Europe's top clubs in recent season, having scored 84 goals in 183 games for Lille, including 19 in the most recent Ligue 1 campaign.

And that has interested United, with the report claiming that he is "high on their striker shortlist", with the 24-year-old available for just £25m ahead of the new season. However, they may have to act fast, with West Ham, Aston Villa and Tottenham all also reportedly keen on the talented forward.

David is down to the final year of his £28,000 a week deal in Lille, and as a result is free to leave this summer, their club president confirmed: "Leny Yoro and Jonathan David can leave the club this summer. Both have the ‘exit voucher’ due to their contract situation.”

United are also one of the sides keen on Yoro, though they face stiff competition from both Real Madrid and Liverpool, with the former hoping to sign him as a free agent in 12 months' time. But it could be Yoro's teammate that ultimately ends up at Old Trafford this summer if the Red Devils get their way.