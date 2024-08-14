Highlights Rangers in talks with agent of £1.7 million forward Mahamadou Diarra, looking to strengthen forward line at Ibrox for Philippe Clement.

Rangers have held talks with the agent of the £1.7 million forward as the Scottish club looks to strengthen their forward line at Ibrox for Philippe Clement.

The Gers have got their campaign underway already, picking up their first win of the season last weekend as they beat Motherwell. However, the Scottish side suffered heartbreak on Tuesday night as they were dumped out of the Champions League in the qualifying stages under difficult circumstances, as Dynamo Kyiv won 2-0 at Ibrox and 3-1 on aggregate.

It is unclear how being knocked out of the Champions League will affect the rest of the club’s transfer business, as Rangers have been busy in the market so far this summer.

Rangers’ summer signings

The fact that Rangers missed out on winning the league and lost the cup final to Celtic meant the Scottish side was always going to be busy in this transfer window, as Clement looks to dethrone Brendan Rodgers and Celtic.

Clement will know he needs to get his Rangers side a lot closer to their arch-rivals in this campaign, and that is probably why the club has been busy in the market, signing eight new players.

Rangers' summer signings Signed from Mohamed Diomande Nordsjaelland Robin Propper Twente FC Hamza Igamane FAR Rabat Vaclav Cerny VfL Wolfsburg Jefte Fluminense Connor Barron Aberdeen Liam Kelly Motherwell Clinton Nsiala AC Milan U20

The new arrivals have been a mix of players arriving for a fee, some who have joined the club after their contracts expired, and a loan deal. Rangers’ two biggest deals of the window so far are signing midfielder Mohamed Diomande from Nordsjaelland and defender Robin Propper from Dutch side FC Twente.

Propper is one of Rangers’ most recent signings, and he has revealed that it was a “no-brainer” for him to join the Scottish side after previous players at the club sold him on the move. Propper said, via BBC Sport: “I tried to do my career step by step and I think I find now the right option to go abroad.

"I was feeling confident it was going to happen. I had a few times earlier in my career that there was a possibility to go abroad, but that wasn't the club for me. And now, Rangers came, so it was a no-brainer for me."

Propper’s arrival does improve Rangers defensively, but given the players that left the club earlier in the summer, such as Sam Lammers and Kemar Roofe, it is no surprise to see that Rangers are still looking to improve their forward line.

Rangers hold talks with Mahamadou Diarra’s agent

According to AfricaFoot, Mahamadou Diarra could leave WSG Tirol this summer, and Rangers are a club that has held talks with the player’s agent. The report states that phone calls have taken place between the forward’s agent and scouts at Rangers.

It goes on to add that part of the call was to discuss Diarra’s potential contract at Ibrox, his playing time, the project that is on offer at the club, and his transfer bonuses.

Rangers are said not to want to pay anything more than €2 million (£1.7 million) for the player. There are no concrete negotiations between the clubs as of yet, but this report states that they should start very soon. Last season was a fairly quiet campaign for the 20-year-old striker, as he netted four goals and chipped in with a single assist in 24 league games.