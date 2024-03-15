An Aston Villa midfielder who earns £75,000-per-week has been the subject of interest from Serie A in recent days, according to reports.

Aston Villa's attack on fire this season

The difference between Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa and Unai Emery's side is quite staggering. Under Gerrard, the team seemed dilapidated and destined for relegation. However, Emery has managed to turn things around and get the Villans competing for the European spots all while playing with style, boasting more top flight goals than all but the three title chasers.

Indeed, the entirety of the team have seemingly over-performed this season, but their attacking play is the area of the squad which has really shone. Ollie Watkins is the second-highest top flight scorer this season, just two behind than Erling Haaland, but despite his incredible form, his supporting cast have more than lived up to the billing.

Between Leon Bailey, Nicolo Zaniolo and Moussa Diaby, the trio have managed a total of 18 assists across all competitions thus far.

Zaniolo has been picked out for praise by his manager despite rumblings he will leave at the end of his loan spell.

"Zaniolo as a person, it is very easy to talk with him, to work with him," Emery said. “His behaviour and commitment with us from the first day was very good. His adaptation is going very well, and then he is playing well."

Nicolo Zaniolo's season so far Games 30 Goals 2 Assists 0 Data via Transfermarkt

And, although the Midlands club are currently on course for a top four finish, all good things have to come to an end, so some players will have to leave in the summer in order for them to be competitive in Europe's most prestigious competition while abiding with FFP.

Zaniolo looks set to leave Villa Park this summer. That is, according to TuttoMercatoWeb, as summarised by Sport Witness, who say that there have already "been contacts" between the 24-year-old and Lazio.

The attacker is only on loan with the Villans until the end of the season and the report states that the attacker will 'return to Galatasaray' at the end of his loan spell. Then, a move to Lazio remains in the balance as Zaniolo has an 'important past' with Roma, Lazio's arch-rivals.

Despite this, club president, Claudio Lotito, sees the 24-year-old as an 'ideal profile' for his summer reinforcements.

While he has played in 30 games for Emery, only 11 of those appearances have come as starts, hence why a permanent move to England is currently not on the cards.