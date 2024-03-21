Liverpool could be set to lose one of their stars this summer after contact was made to sign him ahead of the upcoming transfer window, it has emerged.

Reds still on track for historic year

Despite being knocked out of the FA Cup at the quarter-final stage courtesy of a late Amad Diallo goal, Liverpool's season could still be an excellent one.

Sat second in the Premier League, they trail Arsenal only on goal difference and are a point ahead of Manchester City. Immediately after the international break, the Gunners travel to the Etihad to take on Pep Guardiola's side, meaning that at least one of Liverpool's title rivals are guaranteed to drop points in their next outing.

The Premier League title race Team Played Won Drawn Lost Goal Difference Points Arsenal 28 20 4 4 46 64 Liverpool 28 19 7 2 39 64 Manchester City 28 19 6 3 35 63

Meanwhile, Jurgen Klopp's side have also been drawn on the favourable side of the Europa League draw, and will face Italian side Atalanta in the last eight before a sem-final showdown with either Benfica or Marseille. On top of that, they have already bagged the Carabao Cup thanks to a late Virgil van Dijk winner against Chelsea last month.

But there are concerns beyond this season, with Jürgen Klopp and Pep Lijnders both set to leave the club at the end of the campaign, and significant speculation surrounding Mo Salah, who will be down to the final year of his contract at the club and has previously been subject to interest from Saudi Arabia.

Related Liverpool man holding meetings to pick next club after exit decision made He is planning to use the two-week international break to weigh up his options.

Diaz a 'priority' but not for sale

Now, a concerning report has emerged that another man could leave, with Foot Mercato journalist Santi Aouna claiming that PSG's Qatar owners have made Luis Diaz their 'priority' this summer as they look to find a way to live without superstar Kylian Mbappe, who is set to join Real Madrid.

It is added that contact has already been made with Diaz's agent, who worked with PSG previously to help them sign Brazilian star Neymar.

However, there is a major sticking point, with FSG dubbing Diaz 'not for sale' amid what is set to be a hectic summer already. Though he has had issues with fitness since his arrival, the Colombian is a firm fan favourite and is loved around the club too.

Speaking last season as Diaz struggled with injuries, the Liverpool boss was effusive in his praise of the Colombian.

"He's a natural player. I love him, absolutely love him. It's unbelievable", Klopp told Liverpool.com. "He's so football smart, moving in the right areas, naturally defending from his position, goal threat, speed, cheeky. Very, very special player, I have to say. We missed him a lot."

Klopp, of course, will no longer be at the helm, but there is little reason to suggest FSG or Liverpool would be willing to let Diaz leave barring an offer that they simply couldn't refuse.