It's been a good summer for Tottenham Hotspur so far this year, but with the return of the Premier League now less than three weeks away, they need to start making more signings.

As things stand, the only permanent signings the club have made are Archie Gray and Yang Min-Hyeok, and considering the latter won't be joining the team until the new year, it's not enough.

If Daniel Levy and Co want to help Ange Postecoglou take the team forward in 2024/25, they need to bring him some more exciting players, and fortunately, they might be about to do just that.

Recent reports have linked the North Londoners with one of the most exciting up-and-coming youngsters from Serie A, a youngster who could be the club's next Destiny Udogie.

Tottenham Hotspur transfer news

According to a recent report from Italy, Tottenham are one of several clubs in the Premier League interested in signing Fiorentina's promising full-back Michael Kayode.

Alongside the Lilywhites, the report claims that Newcastle United, Bournemouth and Aston Villa are also keen on the player, with the latter already making an unsuccessful bid for his services.

The report revealed that an offer in excess of €20m plus add-ons, which converts to about £17m, should be enough to tempt La Viola into selling this summer.

If this really is all it would take to land Kayode, then Levy and Co should front up the money as soon as possible, as based on his performances last season and the way those in the know speak about him, it could prove to be a bargain in the years to come, akin to Udogie's signing a couple of years ago.

Why Kayode would be a great signing and his comparisons to Udogie

Okay, so let's review some of the similarities between Kayode and Udogie. The first one is position.

Like the Spurs ace, the Fiorentina man is a full-back, and while he plays on the opposite side to the former Udinese ace, he shares his ability to play further up the pitch when required, starting 34 games in right-midfield so far.

The next thing they share is their nationality, as both are Italian, and both have played for the U21 side, with the 20-year-old still playing at that level, while the 21-year-old Lilywhites ace has moved up to the senior side.

Kayode's 23/24 Appearances 37 Goals 1 Assists 4 Goal Involvements per Match 0.13 All stats via Transfermarkt

The final clear point of comparison between the two is that they are highly-rated youngsters, with Udogie being nominated for the Premier League Young Player of the Season award last year and the Borgomanero-born gem being described as "an exciting defensive prospect" and "duel monster" by data analyst Ben Mattinson.

In fact, Mattinson clearly sees a bright future ahead for the full-back, as he claimed in October last year that Kayode is the type of player "you'd want defending the top LWs of the world", which is incredibly high praise.

Ultimately, if the fee required to sign the young defender really is as low as it's being reported, then Levy and Co must bring him to N17, as a full-back pairing of him and Udogie could see the club sorted for over a decade.