Tottenham Hotspur have made a fresh approach to sign a £60m-rated Premier League player, according to one journalist.

Spurs and Ange eye more signings after Kinsky

Ange Postecoglou and Daniel Levy have already secured Spurs’ first new addition of 2025, bringing in goalkeeper Antonin Kinsky from Slavia Prague.

The shot-stoper has already made and impressed on his debut, keeping a clean sheet in the 1-0 victory over Liverpool in the first leg of their EFL Cup semi-final.

Attention now seems to be on more additions, with transfer expert Fabrizio Romano previously saying that Spurs could be “busy” with two or possibly three signings.

“They have already told the manager that they will do something. So I expect January to be busy for Spurs," Romano said to GiveMeSport before the January window opened.

“I think it could be two signings, maybe three, I'm not sure, but it will depend on opportunities. But Tottenham are exploring options, Tottenham are actively working on scouting and following players. So I think for Tottenham it will be a busy month.”

With a goalkeeper already secured, further additions could come higher up the pitch, with Paris Saint-Germain forward Randal Kolo Muani heavily linked with a move to north London.

Spurs are actively exploring a possible move for Kolo Muani, whereas in midfield, Tottenham have also been offered Inter Milan’s Davide Frattesi, who is reportedly "frustrated" with his current employers.

As well as exploring the market in Europe, a number of Premier League players have also been mooted as Tottenham targets in 2025.

Spurs held internal talks over a move for Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite before the turn of the year, whereas Wolves midfielder Joao Gomes was wanted last summer. Now, it looks as if a move for Gomes, valued at £60m by those at Molineux, is being considered once more.

Tottenham make fresh approach for Wolves star

According to journalist Rudy Galetti, Tottenham are among the clubs who have made contact to ask for “fresh” information over a deal to sign Gomes. Wolves will only consider selling for a huge fee, though, with rivals Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United also named in the update.

Gomes is a central midfielder who can also play in a holding role if needed and has seen his Transfermarkt value rocket to a career high €40m. The Brazil international joined Wolves in January 2023 and came in for plenty of praise from Micah Richards last year, with the pundit saying Gomes is “going to the top”.

“We have to give a quick shoutout to Gomes of Wolves. Oh my word, what a player he is by the way. I didn’t have the team-sheet and I didn’t have my glasses on and I was thinking, “who’s this guy?” I couldn’t even see until I got my glasses on but Gomes, he is a player by the way.

“Obviously, we don’t get to see Wolves too much on TV. We see them on Match of the Day. Seeing him up close and personal, his touches, his anticipation when he’s winning the ball back and his weight of ball forward. Sorry Wolves fans, he’s going to the top that lad.”

Whether or not his next move is to Spurs remains to be seen, but it appears as if Gomes is a Premier League player in demand currently.