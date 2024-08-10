Wolverhampton Wanderers are wasting no time in looking to replace Pedro Neto as they eye up another young winger to take his place ahead of the upcoming Premier League season.

Pedro Neto set for Chelsea medical

After a summer of speculation, Gary O'Neil is finally set to lose winger Neto just a week ahead of his side's Premier League opening day trip to take on Arsenal. The Wolves boss had refused to rule out a sale this summer, explaining that "if a massive bid comes from a top club then no one is going to stand in Pedro’s way".

That is precisely what has happened, with Chelsea pouncing to agree a deal for the Portuguese forward. As per the BBC, the Blues had already seen a player-plus-cash offer and a straight cash deal rejected, but finally agreed to pay £54m for Neto, who grabbed two goals and nine assists last season.

Pedro Neto's Wolves career Appearances 135 Goals 14 Assists 24 Yellow Cards 19 Games missed through injury 112

The winger is now set to have his medical on Saturday before signing a potential six-year deal at Stamford Bridge with the option for a seventh. In doing so, he will become Wolves' record sale in the process, overtaking Ruben Neves' move to Saudi Arabia 12 months ago, while he will be their second high profile departure of the summer following Max Kilman's exit.

Given his injury record, it is a massive fee to receive for the 24-year-old winger, and Wolves have already got an idea of where they are going to spend it.

Wolves chase "frightening" winger

That comes as the Old Gold are reportedly stepping up their interest in former Manchester City academy graduate Carlos Forbs, who currently plies his trade for Ajax in the Eredivisie.

The 20-year-old made the switch to Amsterdam just 12 months ago, penning a five year deal worth £16,000 a week. Highly rated in the Manchester City academy, he was handed just eight starts in the Eredivisie in his debut campaign, though he did appear on 30 occasions in total.

In that time, he registered two goals and four assists in just over 800 minutes of action, underlining his talent, but perhaps his most appealing trait as far as Wolves fans are concerned is his durability, having only ever missed two games through injury - a "knock" last October which ruled him out for seven days.

Indeed, his talent has been described as "frightening" by football analyst Ben Mattinson on X, while he later went on to add that Forbs will "go on to become a world class winger" in the future.

Wolves are hoping to capture that talent in its infancy, with Fabrizio Romano revealing that O'Neil's side are targeting the winger as their replacement for Neto.

Reports in Portugal [Via Sport Witness] add more detail, and claim that Wolves feel Ajax are asking for too much to part ways with Forbs, who still has four years to run on his deal in Amsterdam.

With what appears to be a transfer standoff over the talented winger, any deal could well drag on and is unlikely to be completed by the opening day of the season barring a significant shift, which will see Wolves take on Arsenal a winger light.