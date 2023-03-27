Tottenham Hotspur's search for a manager before dismissing Antonio Conte essentially made it so the writing was on the wall by the time they came to an announcement, yet it still came as a shock.

The time in which it took them to sack the Italian was startling given his explosive post-match press conference, the likes of which have seldom been seen before in the Premier League.

Scrutinising almost every facet of the club, his position had become untenable and he had to leave.

Whilst Cristian Stellini has been announced as his successor until the end of the season, it leaves months now for the rumour mill to swirl endlessly, with a core group of names already marked out.

However, one such option comes across as far more unorthodox, as their former boss Harry Redknapp essentially threw his own name into the ring.

Given his age and time already out of the game, this appointment would actually boast similarities with Crystal Palace's decision to appoint Roy Hodgson. This is not a likeness the Lilywhites will be keen on gaining.

Would Spurs appoint Harry Redknapp?

Having been retired since his 2017 sacking from Birmingham City, the 76-year-old has enjoyed a long and fruitful career, overseeing periods at West Ham United, Portsmouth and Spurs alongside numerous other English outfits.

His name is synonymous with English football, but his managerial influence within the game has unsurprisingly dwindled given his age and lack of experience in recent years.

Given the predicament the north London club find themselves in, seeking stability after a tumultuous prior reign, Fabio Paratici and Daniel Levy could feasibly combine to make this appointment happen, likely much to the dismay of the fanbase.

He spoke on talkSPORT about the vacancy, claiming: "If someone asks you, I think it would be hard to say no, I’ll be truthful. When you love it, you do find it hard to say no, as Roy and Neil would agree."

When the Eagles sacked Patrick Vieira, it reeked of desperation as they reverted to a familiar face who had already seen a downturn in form given his role in relegating Watford.

Whilst Redknapp had enjoyed an impressive period at Spurs in the past, that now concluded over a decade ago. Since then, he has spent his time as a pundit offering dubious statements about the players of his former club. Few would agree that Hugo Lloris has been "outstanding" of late, yet the experienced boss still suggested so in January.

His final two jobs at club level hardly leave much to be desired too, as he resigned from a struggling QPR and was dismissed from the Midlands outfit as they sat second-bottom of the Championship.

To give Redknapp the job would be a disaster of epic proportions, sacrificing any progress made in recent years in favour of an uninspiring appointment who simply will not be there for the long haul.