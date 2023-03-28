Tottenham Hotspur are a club lacking an identity.

Antonio Conte knew what his philosophy would be, but that differed from the defensive stylings of both Nuno Espirito Santo and Jose Mourinho before him.

Then, preceding all three of them was Mauricio Pochettino, who came the closest to any long-lasting success with his expansive brand of attacking football.

Ever since their rise to the top of the English game, the Lilywhites have seemingly lost all track of what direction they wanted to take the club in, with Daniel Levy one of many responsible for this. He has allowed the standards to drop in north London, and now seeking a new manager once again, they must find someone to pick them back up.

Needing a reset, and a strong-willed coach who would be happy to oversee such a revolution, there is arguably few more renowned for his work rebuilding a sleeping giant than Marcelo Bielsa.

Would Marcelo Bielsa join Spurs?

The Argentine is clearly keen to return to football, with his interest in both the recent vacancies at Everton and AFC Bournemouth enough to suggest he would be open to joining Spurs.

Especially following the suggestion from journalist Mark Carey, who put the great Argentine forward as a possible successor in north London.

Although the systems of Conte and the 67-year-old could not be more varied, given the former's reliance on defensive structure whilst the latter prefers free-flowing attack, the gruelling pre-season camp held last year would at least have the fitness levels up to the required level to replicate some form of the infamous 'murder-ball'.

His role in restoring Leeds United to the top flight was instrumental, and in doing so he reset the culture at Elland Road after a 16-year absence from the Premier League.

His unique brand of football had everyone enamoured, and although it had started to fall apart before his sacking, perhaps with a higher calibre of players it might reach new heights.

After all, many of the game's greatest managers have been quick to praise his exploits. Pep Guardiola lauded his achievement with that promotion and seemed to downplay his own legacy in comparison to his idols. He claimed: "Give him my Barcelona and you will see how he will win titles. Give me Leeds, with all due respect to the Leeds players, but I would still be in the Championship."

A former player from his reign, Jamie Shackleton, suggested that the unorthodox leader was a "world-class" coach before Carey seemed to outline exactly what Spurs need from a manager in Bielsa.

He noted: "Across his career, Bielsa has raised the levels of each squad he manages, he demands the highest standards from his players and he has a clear high-pressing style that could benefit many of Tottenham's current crop."

In an effort to find a new identity, and one which will mark a refreshing switch up from their dull last three appointments, Levy needs to look no further than the former Leeds boss.