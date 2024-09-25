Tottenham Hotspur are a club that have been blessed with a number of seriously talented players over the years.

The likes of Luka Modrić and Gareth Bale wowed fans in the early 2010s, Harry Kane broke through just a few years later, and Son Heung-min is now captaining the side and can still look incredibly dangerous at times.

However, the Lilywhites have also had their fair share of less successful signings over the years, and while there is still time to turn it around, Richarlison looks like he might be the club's latest big-money flop.

What makes it worse is that just a few months before they signed the Brazilian, Antonio Conte was pushing the club to secure the services of a player who's been on fire this season.

Richarlison's Spurs career

In June 2022, Tottenham spent a whopping £60m on Everton forward Richarlison, who had looked like a sensational talent for the Toffees over the last few years.

In all, the Brazilian attacker scored 53 goals and provided 13 assists in 152 appearances for the Merseysiders before moving down south, but unfortunately for the Lilywhites, his form did not follow him.

The 27-year-old's first campaign in the capital saw him score just three goals and provide four assists in 25 appearances. While he did improve last year, racking up 12 goals and four assists in 31 games, it would be fair to say he has flattered to deceive so far.

However, while there is still time for him to improve, it does look like Postecoglou and Co have given up on him ever becoming the club's starting number nine, as they splashed £65m on Dominic Solanke in the summer.

So, it's hard to deny that when his fee and impact are taken into account, Richarlison's move to Tottenham has been a failure, one made worse by the fact that a player the club tried to sign first is now tearing it up for a rival.

Spurs' failed pursuit of Luis Diaz

Yes, in the January transfer window, about six months before they signed Richarlison, Spurs were gunning to secure the services of Colombian international Luis Diaz.

According to an article from the Guardian at the time, Conte wanted to strengthen his team, and the then Porto star was one of the club's key targets, so much so, in fact, that they made a £37.6m offer, which the club rejected.

Unfortunately for the North Londoners, this forced Liverpool into action, and just a few days later, they signed the tricky winger for an initial fee of £37.5m with £12.5m in further add-ons.

Since then, the 27-year-old dynamo has been through an awful lot on and off the pitch, and while there were some questions over his ability at points last season, he has started this year like a house on fire.

So far, the Barrancas-born star has scored five goals and provided one assist in just six games.

Diaz's Liverpool record Season 21/22 22/23 23/24 24/25 Appearances 26 21 51 6 Goals 6 5 13 5 Assists 5 3 5 1 Goal Involvements per Match 0.42 0.38 0.35 1 All Stats via Transfermarkt

Unsurprisingly, such incredible form has seen his valuation soar as well, with Transfermarkt now valuing him at around €75m, which is about £62m.

Ultimately, while all clubs miss out on transfer targets, Diaz would have been sensational under Postecoglou, and while Richarlison could eventually prove to be worth his £60m fee, it feels like that ship has well and truly sailed now.