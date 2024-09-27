Fabrizio Romano has dropped some important new details regarding Anthony Gordon's new Newcastle United contract, with an agreement believed to have been reached on a huge new deal.

Newcastle transfer news

After a disappointing summer transfer window - one that has led to a reported fallout between Eddie Howe and Paul Mitchell - Newcastle continue to be linked with potential new signings. Lille star Jonathan David has emerged as a hugely exciting target, with a recent update even suggesting that the Magpies are in talks to complete the signing of the highly-rated Canada attacker, who has scored 29 goals in 56 caps for his country.

Seventeen-year-old Barcelona ace Marc Bernal has also been mentioned as a possible addition at St James' Park, with the teenage midfielder seen as a player with a huge future in the game.

There has also been plenty of talk surrounding the future of Howe as Newcastle manager, who is believed to be safe in his job for the time being. Last weekend's 3-1 defeat away to Fulham in the Premier League was a big disappointment, however, and performances have been lacking since the season got underway.

Romano reveals details in Newcastle's deal with Gordon

Now, some positive news has emerged, with Romano taking to X to claim that Gordon has agreed a new deal with Newcastle, becoming one of the club's "highest earners" in the process. It's safe to assume then that it will be at least in the £7m-per-year range given what the top figures in the squad are currently on - more than double his current £3m-a-year salary.

Newcastle's biggest earners Weekly wage Annual salary 1. Bruno Guimaraes £160,000 £8.3m =2. Joelinton £150,000 £7.8m =2. Lloyd Kelly £150,000 £7.8m =4. Sandro Tonali £120,000 £6.2m =4. Kieran Trippier £120,000 £6.2m =4. Alexander Isak £120,000 £6.2m 12. Anthony Gordon £60,000 £3.1m

Romano has since revealed a further and slightly unique detail, claiming he's "been told" the initial reports of a five-year deal (the typical length of such a contract) were wrong and Gordon's deal is in fact valid for six years, until June 2030. The Italian transfer guru says this was "not as initially expected".

This comes after the Magpies "rejected several approaches" for him during the summer, with a move to boyhood club Liverpool mooted. And while there is no doubt that the Gordon has been well short of his best so far this season, picking up just one goal contribution in five league appearances, this is still fantastic news for Newcastle.

The 23-year-old has been an excellent signing since arriving from Everton last year and the impression he has made on Bruno Guimaraes is obvious, with the Brazilian saying of his teammate: "No one at the club deserves to be in the England squad more than him. He has been unbelievable, always scoring and giving some assists. He is a lovely guy as well, I am very happy for him and hope he can get some minutes for England. For me to play against him will be massive for both of us and the club as well."

Losing Gordon to Liverpool, or another club for that matter, would have been a massive blow for Newcastle so soon after arriving, and it is essential that they keep hold of their most important players. The former Everton man can grow into one of the Magpies' best wingers in years if he continues to mature at such a rapid rate, with his end product highlighted by a tally of 11 goals and 10 assists in the Premier League in 2023/24.

For now, it is a case of Howe ensuring that Gordon returns to his best, which would play a big part in Newcastle being back in top form again.