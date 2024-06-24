Chelsea are closing in on signing another young prospect for new boss Enzo Maresca ahead of the new Premier League season, it has emerged.

Blues miss out on Olise

For the second summer in a row, it seems as though Chelsea will not be signing Michael Olise. The Blues were keen on the Crystal Palace man last summer, but he penned a new deal at Selhurst Park. 12 months on, they once again attempted to sign the Frenchman, only for Bayern Munich to swoop in for the winger, who scored 10 goals last season in just 19 appearances.

It comes as a blow to the Blues, who are now in the market for another winger before the new season to provide cover to young duo Noni Madueke and Mykhailo Mudyrk, both of whom have blown hot and (largely) cold during their time at Stamford Bridge.

First though, they seem set on bolstering their no.9 spot with Romelu Lukaku seemingly on the market, and have made a move for another young player.

Chelsea closing in on £5m deal

Now an update has been forthcoming on Chelsea's chase of a new striker, in the shape of a move for Barca starlet Marc Guiu. The striker has seen himself starved of first team opportunities at Barcelona, but has taken them when offered.

In fact, he became the youngest ever player to score on his debut for the Catalan giants when he found a winner against Athletic Bilbao earlier in the season, a strike that came just 23 seconds after he was sent on in search of a goal.

It was the first of seven appearances under Xavi last term, which included two starts and in which he found the back of the net on one further occasion, though his last appearance came in March.

Marc Guiu for Barcelona Appearances 7 Starts 2 Goals 2 Yellow Cards 2

And with the midseason arrival of Vitor Roque, it has left Guiu considering his options as he heads into the final year of his roughly £1,000 per week deal in Catalonia. Enter Chelsea.

As per Fabrizio Romano, the Blues are ready to rescue him from Camp Nou and offer him a chance in west London as they search for backup and competition for Nicolas Jackson, who endured a tough campaign last time out despite scoring 14 Premier League goals.

To that end, Romano reports that the Blues are ready to trigger his 6m euro release clause and have already sent their contract proposal to the Spaniard, with an agreement on that getting "closer". After a positive weekend of talks, they have overtaken Bayern Munich for the 18-year-old and an agreement over a "long term deal" is progressing, though Barcelona have also offered him the chance to stay at Camp Nou with a new contract with the club.