It is believed a heavily praised manager could "emerge" as a late contender to replace David Moyes at West Ham, with the tactician's future still uncertain.

Moyes deal expiring as West Ham fans call for change

Moyes' tenure has been the best of any West Ham manager in recent memory, with the Scotsman securing European qualification in each of his full campaigns whilst also helping them to their first major trophy since the 1980s last year.

West Ham's Conference League triumph in Prague will live long in the memories of many supporters, but a large section of the Hammers fan base now also believe the time is right for change.

There have been some complaints over West Ham's dogged style of play, with their league form since 2022 not exactly proving imperious. West Ham found themselves in a relegation battle last season and it took them nearly two months to win their first game of 2024.

West Ham chiefs have reportedly been assessing alternatives to Moyes, although the Scotsman stated last week that a new contract is already on the table for him.

David Moyes' stats at West Ham this season Number (via FootyStats) Points per game 1.65 Win percentage 48.65% Goals per match (average) 1.51 Goals conceded per 90 (average) 1.57

"I've had really good conversations with the owners, with David Sullivan and Karren Brady," said Moyes on signing a potential new contract.

"There's a contract there for me and I'm the one deciding I want to wait until the end of the season. There are plenty of reasons [to wait]. I've got to make sure it's the right thing for the club, for me and my family. I've spoken to the board. I've had a fabulous four years. We'll sort it out but I'm happy to wait."

According to various reports, West Ham are after a proven manager if they're to part company with Moyes, but one man who could come into the fold is ex-Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper.

Despite eventually being handed his P45, Cooper was praised for his "10/10" job at the City Ground last year as the Welshman steered Forest away from relegation. Cooper had to deal with a bloated squad among other issues but managed to keep them in Europe's most sought-after division, and he's now a free agent who's ready-available for hire.

Journalist Dean Jones has now told GiveMeSport that he's not in the equation right now, but if other options fail, Cooper could emerge as a candidate to succeed Moyes at West Ham.

“At the moment, I don't think Steve Cooper is going to be in that conversation, but I can see why people would expect him to be," said Jones.

“Perhaps further down the line, if they were to be looking at options and they weren't falling into place, I think he could emerge as an option."