The 48th edition of the Copa America is just around the corner, with the United States of America set to host the tournament, which begins on 20th June.

Usually contested between 12 teams, which include invitees from other confederations, this year's tournament will see six nations join the South Americans for first time since 2016 - the last time USA were hosts in the tournament's centenary year.

The best 16 teams from South America and North America will battle it out to lift the famous CONMEBOL trophy, with Argentina the defending champions after their triumph in 2021. The competition, which was established in 1916, was initially a round-robin format until 1975 when it was changed to its current format of a group stage followed by knockout football.

But who has won the event more than any other country? Football FanCast has taken a look back at the list of previous Copa America winners over the last 108 years.

Copa America Winners List Year Winners Runners-up 1916 Uruguay Argentina 1917 Uruguay Argentina 1919 Brazil Uruguay 1920 Uruguay Argentina 1921 Argentina Brazil 1922 Brazil Paraguay 1923 Uruguay Argentina 1924 Uruguay Argentina 1925 Argentina Brazil 1926 Uruguay Argentina 1927 Argentina Uruguay 1929 Argentina Paraguay 1935 Uruguay Argentina 1937 Argentina Brazil 1939 Peru Uruguay 1941 Argentina Uruguay 1942 Uruguay Argentina 1945 Argentina Brazil 1946 Argentina Brazil 1947 Argentina Paraguay 1949 Brazil Paraguay 1953 Paraguay Brazil 1955 Argentina Chile 1956 Uruguay Chile 1957 Argentina Brazil 1959 Argentina Brazil 1959 Uruguay Argentina 1963 Bolivia Paraguay 1967 Uruguay Argentina 1975 Peru Colombia 1979 Paraguay Chile 1983 Uruguay Brazil 1987 Uruguay Chile 1989 Brazil Uruguay 1991 Argentina Brazil 1993 Argentina Mexico 1995 Uruguay Brazil 1997 Brazil Bolivia 1999 Brazil Uruguay 2001 Colombia Mexico 2004 Brazil Argentina 2007 Brazil Argentina 2011 Uruguay Paraguay 2015 Chile Argentina 2016 Chile Argentina 2019 Brazil Peru 2021 Argentina Brazil

8 Bolivia - 1 win

1963

Bolivia’s one and only Copa America triumph came in 1963 where they also played hosts. They finished top of the seven-team round-robin which included a dramatic 5-4 win over Brazil in the final game.

They won five and drew one of their six games, with Maximo Luis Alcocer the hero after scoring the winner against Brazil to ensure they would finish above runners-up Paraguay.

7 Colombia - 1 win

2001

Also winning one Copa America title is Colombia, who, like Bolivia, also hosted the event in their only tournament triumph to date. Under newly appointed manager Francisco Maturana, they progressed out of Group A by winning all three games without conceding a goal, before beating Peru in the quarter-final, Honduras in the semi-final and Mexico in the final.

Ivan Ramiro Cordoba was the match-winner in the final, and Colombia astonishingly went the whole tournament without conceding - a record that still stands today.

6 Peru - 2 wins

1939, 1975

Peru are one of three countries to win the Copa America twice, with their first coming in 1939, taking full advantage of home comforts as they won all four of their games.

They were also the first winners of the tournament which had a knockout stage in 1975, coming out on top against Brazil in the semi-finals and then Colombia in the final. In the two-legged final, both teams won a game each, meaning the final required a replay, where Peru came out on top 1-0, with Hugo Alejandro Sotil Yeren the match-winner.

5 Chile - 2 wins

2015, 2016

Before 2015, Chile had never won the Copa America, coming close on four occasions as runners-up. However, a maiden tournament win quickly brought another, with Chile lifting the trophy in successive years.

Jorge Sampaoli was the manager to lead Chile to their first-ever Copa America triumph in 2015, defeating Argentina in the final on home soil in a penalty shootout.

Then, a year later, in a centenary edition of the tournament, Juan Antonio Pizzi was the man in charge of Chile, who once again came out on top against Argentina in the final. Eduardo Vargas, Alexis Sanchez and Claudio Bravo were just some of the standout stars during the memorable two years.

Perhaps the most iconic moment would be Alexis Sanchez's winning penalty in the 2015 final, as he showed nerves of steel to nonchalantly pass the ball in, handing his nation a first major honour.

4 Paraguay - 2 wins

1953, 1979

Paraguay are the only previous winners who didn't win the competition on home soil. In 1953, Paraguay and Brazil required a play-off after they were tied for points in the round-robin format. Paraguay would come out as 3-2 winners in Peru.

Paraguay would lift their second Copa America title in 1979, when there was no host nation, with games simply played home and away. They defeated Brazil in the semi-final and then Chile in the final, which required three games.

The two-legged final was decided on points rather than goals scored over the two matches. Both sides finished with a win apiece, which meant a play-off was required. After the third game ended 0-0, Paraguay were only then crowned champions by virtue of their 3-1 aggregate scoreline across the three games.

Paraguay have also been runners-up on four occasions, most recently in 2011 when they were beaten by Uruguay.

3 Brazil - 9 wins

1919, 1922, 1949, 1989, 1997, 1999, 2004, 2007, 2019

Third on the list is Brazil, which may come as a surprise to some. Their tally of nine Copa America titles could be many more, but they have finished as runners-up on 11 occasions, with the most recent of those heartbreaks coming in 2021 against Argentina.

Their first title came in 1919 on home soil, as did their last in 2019, with the wins in 1922, 1949 and 1989 also coming when Brazil played hosts.

2 Uruguay - 15 wins

1916, 1917, 1920, 1923, 1924, 1926, 1935, 1942, 1956, 1959, 1967, 1983, 1987, 1995, 2011

The first-ever World Cup and Copa America winners were Uruguay, who have lifted the latter of the two competitions 15 times. Their last triumph came way back in 2011, and the longest they have gone without a CONMEBOL title is 16 years.

Now under the leadership of Marcelo Bielsa, Uruguay will be looking to lift their 16th Copa America title in the US.

1 Argentina - 15 times

1921, 1925, 1927, 1929, 1937, 1941, 1945, 1946, 1947, 1955, 1957, 1959, 1991, 1993, 2021

Defending champions Argentina also have 15 Copa America triumphs, but top the list due to being in more finals than Uruguay. In fact, Argentina have finished as runners-up on 14 occasions, with La Seleccion suffering a number of heartbreaks in recent years prior to their 2021 triumph.

Lionel Messi finally got his hands on the trophy after a 1-0 win over Brazil in the final, 100 years after they first won the tournament on home soil in 1921.

This was made all the sweeter as Argentina had lost four of the previous six finals, which included two penalty-shootout defeats to Chile in back-to-back championships. They also hosted and lifted the trophy in 1925, 1929, 1937, 1946 and 1959.