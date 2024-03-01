Since the positive news of Shilen Patel's takeover to finally bring an end to Guochuan Lai's nightmare ownership, West Bromwich Albion have struggled for consistency on the pitch. Carlos Corberan hasn't exactly been helped by injuries, with the latest news providing yet another concerning twist.

West Brom injury news

Inside the Championship's top six by four points and on course to secure a place in the play-offs come the end of the season, West Brom must ensure that their inconsistency doesn't turn into a period of poor form at the worst possible time. The Baggies have gone against all odds to put themselves in the perfect position to secure a shot at Wembley, even after Lai's lack of investment last summer, but now face a difficult run amid injury concerns.

Among those concerns is Josh Maja, whom Corberan issued an update on ahead of West Brom's clash against Coventry City tonight. Corberan said: "Maja will make some of the training during the international break, so that when the break is finished he will be introduced back with the group - if everything goes well. Right now, with Maja, the more optimistic thing is what I tell you. In the last days, before Millwall, hopefully he can do some part of the training."

The Baggies boss also issued a more concerning update on Brandon Thomas-Asante. Corberan previously said that the forward was set to be out for two weeks minimum, but has now stated that he doesn't know when Thomas-Asante will return.

Corberan said via The Birmingham Mail: "With Asante, still we don't know to see if he is able to help the team before the international break or not. It's something that in the next days I will know more in detail."

"Excellent" Thomas-Asante's absence already felt

After already missing games against Plymouth Argyle and Hull City in the Championship, Thomas-Asante is set to be out for tonight's clash against Coventry, before likely missing West Brom's fixtures before the international break. That said, based on Corberan's verdict, the Baggies could still be boosted by the forward's return bfore the break, which would see him feature against Bristol City.

Given the previous praise that the West Brom manager has handed Thomas-Asante too, there's no doubt that he'll be desperately awaiting his return. Corberan told beIN Sports in January after the forward's brace against Blackburn Rovers: "Excellent, not only for the goals but the way he was linking the play and how he was helping the team build attacks.

“The most important thing with Brandon is his mentality and his physical condition to play and always be ready to help the team. The most important moment is every game he plays with us and today he was able to help the team with the goals that he scored.”

With just 12 games left to play in the Championship this season, West Brom must do everything in their power to keep ahold of their current play-off place, as they await Thomas-Asante's return.