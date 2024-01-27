West Bromwich Albion will be delighted that they have been able to tie young asset Tom Fellows to a new deal, the 20-year-old extending his contract until 2027 now after worries had grown that he could be off this transfer window.

Fellows will be in line to start tomorrow against Wolverhampton Wanderers as a result in what promises to be a fiercely contested Black Country Derby in the FA Cup, but question marks remain over another midfielder in the Baggies ranks and his future away from this positive development.

If fixed first-teamer Okay Yokuslu does end up departing for pastures new this month, as per reports, Carlos Corberan could well have a perfect replacement up his sleeve in the form of this 19-year-old sensation.

West Brom linked with Birmingham midfielder

According to Turkish outlet Beyaz Gazette, Yokuslu is being lined up for a return to his native Turkey as Trabzonspor are reportedly interested in landing the 29-year-old dynamo.

West Brom losing their dependable number 35 would be a harsh blow right after the ecstatic news of Fellows extending his stay, Yokuslu a regular under Corberan this season with 28 appearances tallied up.

Yet, the Baggies could instantly soften this blow by signing Birmingham City starlet Jordan James as his immediate replacement - Corriere Della Sera first reported on West Brom's interest, via Sports Witness, with Atalanta emerging as a surprise party also sniffing around for the breakthrough 19-year-old prospect alongside Newcastle United, Brentford and Brighton.

Scoring six times this season from central midfield, James would offer West Brom a far more offensive-minded option in the centre of the park compared to Yokuslu.

Over time, this deal could see West Brom even land an upgrade on the 29-year-old with James having so much more room to grow and develop as a player at the Hawthorns alongside an equally exciting Fellows.

How James fits into the West Brom team

Excelling playing as an attacking midfielder this season under Wayne Rooney before the unpopular Blues boss was relieved of his duties, James has also shone playing as a defensive option too.

The young Welshman showcased his aerial expertise - where Yokuslu shines - against Swansea City last time out at St Andrew's, winning 100% of his clashes in the air in a bright 25-minute cameo which also saw him find the back of the net.

Last match away at Stoke City, gifted a start by his new boss in Tony Mowbray in a holding role, James was equally resilient and dogged - winning seven ground duels versus the Potters to help Birmingham pick up a slim 2-1 away win.

Yet, James is not a one-trick pony and has the flair of an attacking midfielder in his arsenal too with two successful dribble attempts also managed on his team's travels to Stoke.

At just 17 years of age, former Blues boss Lee Bowyer described the homegrown talent as "tremendous" with the now 19-year-old just getting better as he matures and refines his craft.

This could well be why West Brom are so keen on adding the dynamic teenager to their ranks this month, James able to come in and competently replace Yokuslu but also able to offer far more than the Turkish number 35 as an attack-oriented presence alongside an equally creative figure in Alex Mowatt.

James would further give the Baggies a source of goals away from overly relying on Brandon Thomas-Asante, with midfield stars John Swift and Jed Wallace seeing their goal output dry up recently.

Coming in as the club's fourth highest earner at £25k-per-week, offloading Yokuslu could see the Championship promotion candidates free up some money to go in for James who is on £1.1k-per-week currently at St. Andrew's.

Tempted no doubt by a heftier pay packet, and the possibility of playing Premier League football next season, James could well be up for making the short trip over from Birmingham to the Hawthorns in a move that could allow Corberan to forget about any need to worry about Okay's future.