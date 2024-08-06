West Bromwich Albion fans will be somewhat apprehensive about the Championship season to come, despite having full faith that Carlos Corberan can still work his magic with a threadbare group.

Brandon Thomas-Asante and Conor Townsend both left for Coventry City and Ipswich Town in lightning-quick fashion recently, joining the likes of Okay Yokuslu and Cedric Kipre out the door as major departees.

Jayson Molumby could be the next face to exit the building this summer amid financial concerns, with Millwall reportedly keen to snap him up. However, one potential signing would immediately soften the slight blow of the 24-year-old leaving.

West Brom make offer for midfield star

According to a report by Swedish football outlet Expressen over the weekend, West Brom have made an offer to try and sign Djurgården IF star Besard Sabovic, with this attempted capture seeing the Baggies explore the Scandinavian market once more, after signing Torbjørn Heggem from the Allsvenskan.

The outlet states that a number of foreign clubs are keeping a close eye on Sabovic's services, with the 26-year-old's contract coming to a close soon at Djurgården, as less than six months remains on his current deal.

Corberan's men will be tempted to part ways with Molumby and swoop in for Sabovic even more so when you take into account the Irishman's unusual violent outburst this pre-season against RCD Mallorca, alongside the fact he had also unfortunately slipped way down the pecking order at the Hawthorns last campaign owing to injury.

As well as replacing the outgoing Baggies number eight, the Djurgården ace would also give the Championship side more options centrally with Yokuslu no longer present, as West Brom potentially gain another new player from Sweden.

What Sabovic could offer West Brom

Signing the 26-year-old would more than make up for the potential departure of Molumby to the Den, with the Macedonia-born midfielder netting nine strikes from 89 games playing for his current employers, compared to Molumby's lesser six from 149 second-tier clashes.

The Djurgården number 14 also has elements of Yokuslu's grit present in his own battling game, with 5.4 total duels won on average per Allsvenskan contest this ongoing season so far, from 15 games to date.

Sabovic's numbers in the Allsvenskan (2024) vs Heggem's (2024) Stat (* = per 90 mins) Sabovic Heggem Games played 15 12 Goals scored 3 1 Assists 0 0 Touches* 56.7 71.6 Accurate passes* 36.5 (84%) 43.7 (83%) Interceptions* 0.9 1.2 Tackles* 2.3 1.8 Ball recoveries* 4.5 3.3 Clearances* 0.5 4.3 Total duels won* 5.4 4.8 Stats by Sofascore

Glancing at the table above, both Heggem and Sabovic could become stars for the Baggies if given time to settle in their new environment, with Heggem's promising numbers from the back potentially making up for Kipre now playing out in France.

Moreover, Sabovic's three goals from 15 games playing in the Allsvenskan so far this campaign could mean West Brom have another attacking presence in the middle of the park if Molumby moves on, alongside his well-rounded game as a defensive option plugging further gaps.

West Brom have obviously struck gold in the past with players from Sweden in the form of Jonas Olsson, who even went on to play for Sabovic's current employers coincidentally, and so this could prove to be a fruitful avenue in the now.

The XI that lines up to face off against Queens Park Rangers this coming weekend to open the new second-tier season could be very new-look in make-up, but West Brom supporters will hope they can push for promotion again, and new signings such as Heggem and Sabovic become memorable heroes in the process.