West Bromwich Albion have had somewhat of an unsettled summer break so far after crashing out of the Championship play-offs, with many futures up in the air at the Hawthorns.

Even Carlos Corberan has been linked with leaving his job post in the West Midlands, after succeeding last campaign with the Baggies, whilst the likes of Cedric Kipre could end up heading for the exit door for nothing, having failed to agree a new contract yet with the second-tier outfit.

Kipre isn't the only member of last season's successful squad that could depart for zilch, as West Brom near to letting this midfield star leave for free too.

West Brom's contract situation

Having already said goodbye to the likes of Matt Phillips, Adam Reach and Nathaniel Chalobah among seven senior players, with their contracts not renewed on the retained list, the released numbers could soon rise to an alarming ten if the Baggies cannot tie down these members of their squad to extended deals.

Kyle Bartley, the aforementioned Kipre and Alex Mowatt have been offered new deals in an attempt to keep them rooted in the West Midlands, but recent transfer talk seems to suggest that the ex-Wigan centre-back will be leaving, according to reports.

As per Turkish outlet Sabah Spor, the towering 6 foot 4 centre-back could soon be off to Trabzonspor for free, as West Brom get worryingly closer and closer to his current deal expiring.

As much as Kipre leaving would be a huge blow for the Championship club, arguably losing ex-Leeds United midfielder Mowatt would be even worse, potentially denting them in their aspirations to try and win promotion next campaign in the process.

Why Mowatt is more important than Kipre

Mowatt has been a consistent top performer for the Baggies when utilised effectively, with his efforts this campaign giving West Brom a constant creative spark.

The former Whites midfielder, who Corberan's men managed to pick up on a free transfer themselves funnily enough, registered his best output in a West Brom strip this campaign just finished, with five of his seven career assists at the Hawthorns coming from his most recent 48 appearances.

Alex Mowatt's career at West Brom Season Games played Goals scored Assists 23/24 48 2 5 22/23 2 0 0 21/22 34 4 2 Sourced by Transfermarkt

Turning around his fortunes, after being chucked out on loan during the 2022/23 campaign to Middlesbrough, Mowatt is finally living up to the previous praise that came his way when being catapulted to stardom at Leeds, after working his way up the club's youth system, when his former Whites manager Neil Redfearn labelled him as "outstanding."

Kipre has experienced a similar resurgence at the Hawthorns recently, having also been thrown to the scrapheap once upon a time when Cardiff City picked him up on loan, but could be argued as being more of an easier gap to fill in this summer, than his midfield teammate.

If Bartley ends up signing on the dotted line to stay put, there's also the likes of Semi Ajayi waiting in the wings to fill in for the former Bluebirds man at centre-back, as well as a returning Caleb Taylor coming back from a loan stint at Bolton Wanderers with a point to prove, aiming to be the club's next Tom Fellows.

It wouldn't be ideal for West Brom's preparations ahead of another fast-paced second-tier season if they did see the back of Kipre, but having managed to survive when Dara O'Shea left for Burnley in 2023 leaving a big hole to fill in defence, the Championship side will be able to recover again.