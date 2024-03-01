The Hawthorns is a positive place to be currently, especially with the news that Shilen Patel has finally become the new owner of West Bromwich Albion alongside the Baggies putting together a decent run of form in the Championship.

West Brom have only lost one of their last five games in the ultra-competitive second tier, with Carlos Corberan's playoff hopefuls aiming to make it make three games without picking up a loss tonight against Coventry City.

Mark Robins' Sky Blues do have promotion aspirations of their own, however, meaning the clash in the West Midlands could be a tasty affair.

Here is what Corberan's predicted XI could look like to take on their tough opponents, with makeshift centre-forward Jed Wallace potentially dropping out for a new striker to lead the line in one of three changes...

1 GK - Alex Palmer

It's almost guaranteed at this point in time that Corberan will stick with Alex Palmer as his number one goalkeeper, with the reliable 27-year-old keeping 15 clean sheets this season to date.

2 RB - Darnell Furlong

Likewise, it will be a no-brainer move for the Spaniard to select his settled right-back option Darnell Furlong for the test of Coventry.

The Baggies number three shone in last weekend's lunchtime kick-off against playoff rivals Hull City, even helping himself to a goal to level the scores at 1-1 whilst also winning seven duels.

3 CB - Cedric Kipre

Cedric Kipre will also be retained for the tricky Coventry clash tonight, with the imposing West Brom number four ever-present this season in the Championship minus one missed game.

There's a reason why Kipre's spot in the heart of defence is so solid, the 27-year-old winning 100% of his aerial duels last time out against the Tigers to halt any dangerous Hull attackers growing in confidence.

4 CB - Semi Ajayi

The first change to the side that battled to a 1-1 draw against Hull on their travels could see Erik Pieters drop out for Semi Ajayi to come in, Corberan looking to gradually bring Ajayi back into the first team fold after an extended period out at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Pieters has performed admirably well at centre-back for the Baggies with further troubles at the back coming from Kyle Bartley being in the treatment room, but West Brom's Nigerian number six will be eager to kick on again in his manager's starting eleven plans ahead of the versatile Dutchman.

5 LB - Conor Townsend

Conor Townsend shouldn't face the chop from Corberan at left-back however, with the 30-year-old defender a regular first-team presence under the Baggies boss this season.

The 6 foot full-back was particularly impressive recently away at Plymouth Argyle, playing his part in West Brom romping back home to the West Midlands with a resounding 3-0 win.

Townsend would notch up two big chances created in Devon when helping his side bomb forward with confidence, on top of losing just one duel all contest at Home Park.

6 CM - Okay Yokuslu

West Brom will need to be well-drilled to overcome the Sky Blues tonight, Corberan's men having to keep the likes of Callum O'Hare at bay throughout the 90 minutes a must.

The level of protection Okay Yokuslu offers the Baggies back four regularly could well see West Brom pull off an effective shut-out of their dangerous second-tier opponents, with the Turkish holding midfielder excellent away at Hull last match playing this role.

The impressive Baggies number 35 would win six duels in total against the Tigers, whilst also displaying an unerring coolness on the ball with just two passes misplaced from 38.

7 CM - Alex Mowatt

Alex Mowatt wasn't quite at his creative best against Hull last match, but the former Leeds United man will be raring to go from minute one at the Hawthorns tonight to try and unlock the Sky Blues with a killer ball.

Onto four assists tallied up in the second tier this season, Mowatt will aim to make it to five against Coventry by putting in a similar performance to his masterclass offered up away at Plymouth.

Mowatt would come away from that 3-0 victory with four key passes registered, assisting Michael Johnson's decisive second goal against the Pilgrims to ensure the three points were heading home to the Hawthorns.

8 RM - Tom Fellows

Tom Fellows continues to go from strength to strength in the West Brom first-team picture currently, the 20-year-old nailing down a starting spot in recent weeks for the promotion chasers.

Bagging the third and final goal away at Plymouth, Fellows was also lively in patches against Hull last weekend - coming away from his 64 minutes on the pitch against the Tigers with a 100% successful dribble rate and two key passes next to his name.

9 CAM - John Swift

The second personnel switch potentially on the horizon could see Grady Diangana axed for John Swift to come into the XI, with the Congolese attacker below-par in the Hull draw.

The unpredictable West Brom number 11 was flat throughout his forgettable 69-minute spell at the MKM Stadium, only amassing 24 touches of the ball and a solitary off-target effort for his troubles.

Whereas, Swift looked more up for the contest when introduced in Diangana's place late into the second 45 minutes. The former Reading attacking midfielder would nearly match Diangana's touch total with 19 managed from just 21 minutes on the pitch, whilst bettering the lacklustre number 11 by firing an on-target effort at Ryan Allsop's goal.

10 LM - Michael Johnston

Michael Johnston has been a revelation ever since switching allegiances from Celtic to West Brom on a short-term loan basis this January, the six-time Republic of Ireland senior international bagging two goals already for the Baggies from just six appearances.

Johnston terrorised the Hull defenders in the lunchtime 1-1 draw, completing all three of his dribbles as a fast-paced menace. Could the skilful left winger give Coventry a similarly tough time tonight, resulting in him picking another West Brom goal?

11 ST - Andreas Weimann

Andreas Weimann will also have the aim of finding the back of the net at the forefront of his mind if selected tonight, with Jed Wallace dropping out for the Austrian attacker to shine in this potential XI.

The experienced Bristol City loanee - who was once described as "incredible" by former Robins boss Nigel Pearson - has taken to his new surroundings at the Hawthorns in a similarly confident manner to that of Johnston, bagging the winner against Birmingham City earlier this month for Corberan's men.

Oozing experience with 332 second-tier appearances tallied up across his extensive career to date, Weimann could be the best possible short-term fix for West Brom's shortage of fit strikers.

West Brom predicted lineup in full vs Coventry: GK - Palmer, RB - Furlong, CB - Kipre, CB - Ajayi, LB - Townsend; CM - Yokuslu, CM - Mowatt; RM - Fellows, CAM - Swift, LM - Johnston; ST - Weimann