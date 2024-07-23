A club director is said to be waiting for an official bid from Chelsea to sign their highly-rated defender this summer, with Stamford Bridge chiefs overseeing a busy transfer window thus far.

Chelsea seal eight signings with more tipped to follow

The west Londoners, backed by Todd Boehly and co, have already sealed eight signings as they attempt to support new head coach Enzo Maresca and add some serious talent to his roster.

Tosin Adarabioyo (Fulham), Omari Kellyman (Aston Villa), Renato Veiga (FC Basel), Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (Leicester City), Marc Guiu (Barcelona) and the latest new recruit, Caleb Wiley (Atlanta United), put pen to paper on moves to west London alongside Estevao Willan - who'll join in 2025.

While it has not yet been announced, Chelsea are also set to seal the transfer of Aaron Anselmino after reaching an agreement with Boca Juniors, and the young Argentine centre-back will cost around £17 million.

Co-sporting directors Laurence Stewart and Paul Winstanley have spent nearly £120 million on the aforementioned additions, but have raised around £89 million in player sales to help make up the difference, with Chelsea registering a net spend of £31 million.

In terms of further new recruits, Chelsea remain in the market for a new star winger after failing to seal a deal for Michael Olise, who instead chose to join Bayern Munich. The Blues reportedly want a player who can compete with or even replace Raheem Sterling, after the Englishman was reduced to a more bit-part role at the end of last season.

Raheem Sterling's all-time stats for Chelsea Appearances 81 Goals 19 Assists 12 Yellow cards 13 Red cards 0 Minutes played 5,321 Transfermarkt

Maresca has apparently made it clear he wants another striker at Chelsea as well - one who can compete with Nicolas Jackson and provide an alternative option to the Senegalese international forward.

Fabrizio Romano also tipped Chelsea to sign multiple senior central defenders at the start of the window, but there have been very few full-backs linked with moves to the club since then.

That is until now, with Lecce left-back and Denmark Under-21 international Patrick Dorgu now on their radar ahead of a possible swoop. The 19-year-old, who made 32 Serie A appearances last season, is also capable of playing as a left-winger - which could help to reinforce multiple areas of Maresca's first team.

Pantaleo Corvino waiting for official Chelsea bid to sign Dorgu

The teenage defender could even be another signing for the future if they decide to formalise their interest, with their plans for Dorgu not quite clear.

However, reports in Italy claim there is indeed interest from Maresca's side. It is believed Lecce director Pantaleo Corvino is waiting for an official Chelsea bid to sign Dorgu, to better understand just how keen they really are.

Contact has been made over a move for Dane from Chelsea's side, as well as from two of their London rivals in Arsenal and Tottenham. The £25 million starlet is already garnering quite a reputation, as explained by his coaches at international level.

"You can just say that with some players it can go incredibly fast," said Denmark Under-21s boss Steffen Højer.

"He has already had a lot of playing minutes in Serie A with Lecce, and he has done really, really well. What is special about him is that he is a quiet and calm guy, but things are just incredibly natural for him on a football pitch."