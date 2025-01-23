Sunderland just about got the better of Derby County last time out in Championship action as Wilson Isidor endured another puzzling night in front of goal.

The Black Cats picked up a slim 1-0 victory at Pride Park via a first-half effort from Eliezer Mayenda, but if it wasn't for a bizarre offside call denying Isidor's fierce strike in the second half, the win would have been more straightforward to pick up.

Luck really hasn't been on the Frenchman's side lately after he missed two penalties in the clash with Burnley before this dubious decision dented his confidence some more, with the 24-year-old now worried his first team spot could be in danger with a potential new recruit joining.

Sunderland interested in EFL striker

As per journalist Michael Graham, reporting on his X account, Regis Le Bris' side are now looking at bringing in Preston North End attacker Emil Riis Jakobsen to the building this transfer window as they continue to hunt down more striker reinforcements.

Adding the imposing Dane could result in Sunderland's pursuit of K.V.C. Westerlo striker Matija Frigan officially being declared dead in the water, with the ex-Lorient manager revealing recently that nothing is close at the moment with regards to the Croat moving to England.

Jakobsen would be seen as a big upgrade on Frigan anyway, considering his goalscoring expertise in the EFL with the Lilywhites, with the lofty 6 foot 3 forward also potentially taking Isidor's first team spot off him on his arrival to Wearside.

What Jakobsen would offer Sunderland

Jakobsen has been at Preston for a number of seasons now and has shown he can light up the second tier on his day with some electric attacking displays.

Transfer Focus Mega money deals, controversial moves and big-name flops. This is the home of transfer news and opinion across Football FanCast.

This campaign, the former Randers FC man is even managing to outperform the unlucky Isidor, despite the 26-year-old going through some barren patches of form for Paul Heckingbottom's side.

Emil Riis Jakobsen's G/A by season since joining Season Games played Goals scored Assists 24/25 31 7 2 23/24 22 6 3 22/23 26 5 0 21/22 49 20 6 20/21 39 3 1 Sourced by Transfermarkt

Indeed, when glancing at the table above, Jakobsen has managed to pick up one more goal contribution than Isidor has when donning a Sunderland strip this season, with the Dane known as a consistent goalscoring presence at Deepdale who could be elevated to greater heights playing alongside the likes of Enzo Le Fee at the Stadium of Light.

Ex-Preston manager Ryan Lowe even wrny out of his way to label Jakobsen as "phenomenal" in terms of his work rate when the pair worked together in Lancashire, with Le Bris hopeful that the 26-year-old's addition to the ranks would ease up the pressure on Isidor's shoulders to be his team's leading man.

He would also be a big upgrade on Sunderland taking a punt of Frigan when not only considering his heroics in the Championship, but further the fact the Westerlo man is two goals shy of Jakobsen's league total playing in Belgium with six big chances also squandered.

Regardless of who Sunderland end up winning the services of, it's very clear that the Wearside outfit are prioritising brand new striker recruits to try and give themselves an edge in the ongoing promotion race.

After all, Sheffield United have already got Ben Brereton Diaz through the door with Tom Cannon reportedly entering next, as Le Bris' promotion hopefuls now go about flexing their own muscles.