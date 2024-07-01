Celtic now have under two months left to do business before the end of the summer transfer window after the calendar ticked over to July on Monday.

The Hoops are yet to make a senior addition to their squad since the window opened a few weeks ago but work is seemingly going on behind the scenes to get deals done.

Brendan Rodgers is looking to bolster his options across the pitch ahead of the 2024/25 campaign and has been linked with interest in a number of players.

Last season's loanee Adam Idah and Motherwell centre-forward Theo Bair have both been touted as possible signings for the Scottish giants, whilst they also reportedly have a long-term interest in Brondby star Mathias Kvistgaarden.

The Bhoys are also in the market to land a new number one after Joe Hart retired at the end of last season, with Newcastle United's Martin Dubravka and Croatia star Dominik Livakovic two of the names reportedly on their list of targets to protect the net at Parkhead next season.

Along with stars who could immediately step in as key operators for Rodgers from matchday one, Celtic are also looking at young talents who could come in as long-term projects.

Celtic's interest in young sensation

According to the Scottish Sun, the Hoops are interested in 'impressive' Herediano winger Andy Rojas this summer, who is currently at the Copa America with his country.

The report claims that the Scottish Premiership champions are keeping tabs on his performances as he competes at the tournament with Costa Rica.

It states that the Bhoys are one of a number of teams in Europe 'eyeing' up a potential swoop to sign him from the South American side ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.

The Scottish Sun adds that Rodgers would like to bring in some experience to bolster his side but the club also want to ensure that they have young talent with potential to improve.

Football Scotland have followed that up with a report that claims that the Hoops will be able to sign the 18-year-old talent for a bargain fee of $1m (£800k) this summer.

The outlet backs up that the Scottish giants are keen on a deal for the teenage sensation but adds that teams from the MLS and Mexico are also looking at him.

This suggests that there could be plenty of competition to secure his signature over the coming months, particularly for a bargain fee of around £800k.

Celtic's interest in Rojas, and potential capture of the young whiz, could be bad news for a current member of the first-team squad, who the club may now wave bye-bye to this summer.

Why Celtic may wave bye-bye to Hyun-jun Yang

A new young winger coming through the door over the coming weeks could mean that Hyun-jun Yang is pushed further towards the exit door.

Football Insider recently named the South Korean youngster as one of three players - alongside Yuki Kobayashi and Hyeon-gyu Oh - who could move on from Parkhead this summer.

The report claimed that all three players 'struggled' to make an impact on the pitch for the Scottish side during the 2023/24 campaign, and could be allowed to depart ahead of next term.

However, it was stated that Yang could be sent out on loan rather than a permanent departure, although the latter option was not ruled out by Football Insider.

The South Korea international did not do enough last season to suggest that he is ready to be a key player for the Hoops and Rojas could come in to take his place as their long-term wing project.

23/24 Premiership Hyun-jun Yang Appearances 24 Starts 10 Goals 1 Assists 3 Red cards 1 Stats via Sofascore

As you can see in the table above, Yang racked up as many red cards as goals in the Premiership last term, thanks to his sending off for a high foot against Hearts.

The 22-year-old dud also failed to produce a single goal or assist in seven appearances in cup competitions domestically and in Europe throughout the rest of the campaign.

His struggles on the pitch in his first season at Parkhead could now see him moved on before the end of the window to make room for the signing of Rojas.

Why Celtic should sign Andy Rojas

The Hoops should swoop to sign the 5 foot 11 left winger as he is a promising talent who could come in and offer more as a long-term project for Rodgers.

At the age of 18, the £800k-rated starlet is four years younger than Yang and this means that he has far more time ahead of him to develop and improve over the years to come.

This is why he could be a better option for the Bhoys to use as a squad player next season, as the Herediano ace could gain valuable experience in Scotland as a bit-part forward initially.

The Costa Rica international's club form during the 2024 campaign also suggests that the potential is there for him to immediately provide more on the pitch for the Scottish giants.

2024 Champions Cup Andy Rojas Appearances 5 Goals 1 Assists 0 Big chances created 3 Key passes per game 2.2 Stats via Sofascore

As you can see in the table above, Rojas was let down by his teammates in the Champions Cup as they failed to take advantage of his sublime creativity, whilst Yang only made 0.9 key passes per game in the Premiership.

The 18-year-old whiz also racked up five goals and three assists in 20 appearances in the Primera Division Clausura this year, which shows that the talented teen can also provide a goal threat from the flank.

Rojas, who can play on either flank or through the middle as a striker, could offer more as both a scorer and a creator of goals from a left wing position in comparison to Yang, based on their respective form in front of goal last season and this year.

This suggests that the £800k fee touted would be a bargain deal for the Bhoys, given that they reportedly paid £2m to sign the South Korean flop from Gangwon last summer.

Therefore, Celtic could wave bye-bye to the South Korean dud, who has been touted with a possible exit, if they sign the Costa Rice starlet, as he could come in as a bigger prospect and more attractive long-term project for Rodgers to work on over the years to come.