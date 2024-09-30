Leeds United have enjoyed a strong start to the 2024/25 Championship campaign with one defeat in their opening seven matches in the division.

The Whites smashed Coventry City 3-0 in their latest outing at Elland Road on Saturday, thanks to goals from Wilfried Gnonto, Jayden Bogle, and Joel Piroe, and are now preparing for a trip to Norwich City on Tuesday night.

Gnonto scored his second goal of the season against the Sky Blues and provided an assist for Piroe's goal, as the Italian continued his impressive start to the campaign, with two goals and three 'big chances' created in the league.

The Italian whiz has emerged as a key player for Leeds in recent seasons since arriving at the club as a young and exciting talent, and the West Yorkshire outfit are now eyeing up a gem who could follow in his footsteps.

Leeds eyeing up EFL starlet

According to journalist Alan Nixon, via his Patreon, Leeds are interested in Bristol Rovers winger Kofi Shaw ahead of the upcoming January transfer window.

The reporter claims that the Whites and Premier League side Aston Villa are both keeping close tabs on the League One starlet, as Daniel Farke lines up a swoop for the talented teenager.

It states that Shaw is currently happy with the third tier outfit and is, therefore, in no rush to force a move away from the club ahead of the second half of the season.

There is also no mention of how much Bristol Rovers would demand in order to part ways with the 17-year-old winger after the turn of the year.

Farke could, though, land Gnonto 2.0 by securing a deal to sign the teenage sensation ahead of Aston Villa when the transfer window opens again.

Why Kofi Shaw could be Wilfried Gnonto 2.0

Like the Italian forward, Shaw - who is only 17 - would arrive at Elland Road as a teenager with heaps of potential to fulfill during his time at the club.

He would not come in with huge expectations straight away, just as Gnonto did not when he joined as a teenager in the Premier League, and the youngster could be a player the manager looks to work with over the course of a number of seasons.

Shaw also plays in similar positions to the Italy U21 international, as he is a right winger who can also play centrally, and could be developed as his understudy.

The 17-year-old whiz, who was described as "electric" by Bristol Rovers podcaster Joshua Hemmings, has already emerged as a first-team option for his club and recently caught the eye against Spurs in the EFL Trophy.

Kofi Shaw Vs Tottenham U21s Minutes played 84 Sofascore rating 8.0 Goals 1 Dribbles completed 6/8 Duels won 11/14 Stats via Sofascore

As you can see in the table above, Shaw found the back of the net and completed an eye-catching six dribbles, whilst winning 11 of his 14 duels, which shows that he can hold his own from a physical perspective.

The Leeds target has also played twice, starting one game, in League One this season and won 80% of his ground duels, which suggests that the teenage wizard is ready for the physicality of professional football.

Therefore, Farke should swoop to sign the electric gem as the club's next Gnonto, who has scored 15 goals in 80 games, as a young right winger with the potential to develop into a key first-team operator.