Coventry City couldn't have dreamed of a better away day at Wolverhampton Wanderers in the FA Cup, dramatically scoring twice in injury time to win 3-2 to seal a Wembley semi-final showdown with Manchester United.

Mark Robins' Sky Blues could find themselves playing against the Red Devils twice more next campaign if they can also break out of the Championship, with the West Midlands outfit just four points shy of the playoff spots.

Regardless of what happens, Coventry will keep their fingers crossed that they can keep a firm grip on this attacking midfield hero who didn't cost the club a single penny in transfer costs when he entered the building back in 2020.

Callum O'Hare's time at Coventry

Callum O'Hare would join the Sky Blues as a hot prospect eager to make a name for himself, unfortunately let go of by his boyhood club Aston Villa in the process.

Still, that wouldn't play on the 5 foot 9 creator's mind too much who has been a consistent hero for Coventry since making the move permanent four years ago after an initially fruitful loan.

Joining on a free transfer when the Sky Blues had just made it up to the second tier, O'Hare's rise and continued excellence has coincided with his side knocking on the door of the Premier League after once being viewed as a sleeping giant.

O'Hare has amassed an impressive 51 goals and assists from 173 Coventry appearances to date, with 13 of those coming just this season for Robins' men.

Although the 25-year-old might have taken a relative back-seat compared to the likes of Haji Wright and Ellis Simms in Coventry's Cup upset at Molineux - with the number ten only given a 20-minute run-out - O'Hare was still key late on to that dramatic 3-2 victory being achieved.

He wouldn't pick up another goal or assist to add to his sparkling Sky Blues back catalogue, but O'Hare would give his side the necessary grit and fight required to shock the Premier League hosts - the ex-Aston Villa man would win five ground duels, alongside attempting four dribbles to unlock the scared Wolves defence.

He also teed up Simms to play Wright in for the winning strike against Gary O'Neil's flustered men, an adventurous foray forward justly rewarded.

Callum O'Hare's transfer value in 2024

Obviously, O'Hare's transfer value has now been bumped up from the £0 he was once purchased for with the 25-year-old now worth €1.0m (£855k) according to Football Transfers.

No doubt Coventry would want any potential suitor to cough up more than that, knowing how vital he is to the Championship side's cause currently.

However, they could be powerless to lose O'Hare on a cheap deal - the 25-year-old attacking midfielder's contract is up at the end of this season, alerting suitors to his services consequently.

Battling to be back in Robins' first-team plans this season after a devastating anterior cruciate ligament injury, O'Hare has more than proven his worth back in his team with "outstanding" performances as his manager has previously described.

Top five most valuable Coventry players (permanent) - 2023/24 1. Josh Eccles €7.7m (£6.5m) 2. Haji Wright €6.5m (£5.5m) 3. Milan Van Ewijk €4.7m (£4m) 4. Liam Kitching €3.7m (£3.1m) 5. Jake Bidwell €3.4m (£2.9m) Sourced by Football Transfers

The 25-year-old is still some way off being at the top of the list involving the most valuable players at the CBS Arena, but it would still be a monumental sucker punch for Robins and Co if they were to lose their much-loved servant.

Coventry will have their eyes on replacements already if that circumstance does arise, however, knowing that they have a reputation for being able to operate shrewdly and effectively.