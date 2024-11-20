As the international break comes to an end, Coventry City are reportedly close to appointing their replacement for Mark Robins in what will commence a new era at the Championship club.

Coventry closing in on Robins replacement

It was an incredibly controversial decision to show Robins the door after he spent the best part of seven years in charge. The decision only looks worse when you cast your mind back to last season's FA Cup run too.

The Sky Blues were one VAR call away from knocking Manchester United out at the semi-final stage and reaching the final to face Manchester City. Now, not even a year later and Robins didn't have enough credit to keep his job after a difficult start.

Nonetheless, a new era is set to get underway at the club and one that must get off to a good start. According to TalkSport, club chairman Doug King and Coventry are close to appointing Frank Lampard after holding advanced talks with the former Chelsea manager.

Lampard has been out of a job since taking interim charge of the Blues at the end of the 2022/23 campaign, but now looks set to step back into the Championship in an attempt to guide Coventry back into the Championship's top half.

Playing an attacking 4-3-3 system, Lampard could get the best out of the Sky Blues, who proved their goalscoring prowess by coming from two goals behind to draw 2-2 against Sunderland before the international break.

"Tremendous" Lampard cannot afford to fail

A manager with plenty of potential at Derby County, though ultimately one who failed to take such a talented side to promotion, and then again someone on the periphery of success at Chelsea, Lampard has been a step away from truly establishing himself as a reliable manager for some time. And Coventry may well represent his final chance to prove himself in England's top two divisions.

If he is to be the next man in charge, then Lampard will arrive under plenty of pressure. After all, he would become the man picked by King to replace a club legend in Robins. No matter who comes in, the pressure is always going to be there but Lampard's higher place in the spotlight as a former player certainly won't help.

Those who have watched the former England star grow have always been full of praise, however, including Jose Mourinho, who said via TNT Sports when Lampard took over at Chelsea in 2019: "I was lucky to have so many untouchables, but he was one of the untouchable players I had in my career. A tremendous professional. Tremendous.

"I feel that he has a potential, I feel that he loves, which is a very important thing, he loves - that's the reason why he is there - and I wish him the best but only time can speak and in a few years we will see."