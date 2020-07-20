The People’s Pension Stadium

Key information about the People’s Pension Stadium

People’s Pension Stadium was built in 1997 and is now the home of the League Two side Crawley Town. The ground is located on Winfield Way in Crawley and is owned by Crawley Borough Council.

Its current capacity stands at 6,134 but with only 3,134 of those being in the seated area. The natural grass pitch measures 101m by 66m and it has no undersoil heating installed nor a running track surrounding the field.

The record attendance of 5,880 at People’s Pension Stadium was reached on 5 January 2013 when Crawley Town hosted Reading in the FA Cup.

A history of People’s Pension Stadium

People’s Pension Stadium, or Broadfield Stadium as it was originally called, was built in 1997 and that also marks the year Crawley Town first moved into their new home. Before that, they had spent 48 years at their Town Mead ground which is only about two miles across town.

The land about one mile from Crawley Railway Station and close to junction 11 on the M23 Motorway was sold to the club in 1997 and it didn’t take them long to settle at the new stadium. Apart from getting a brand new and improved venue, Crawley Town also benefited from the location of the ground since it was much better connected with public transportation, meaning easier access for the fans.

At first, People’s Pension Stadium only had two all-seating stands which ran for the length of the pitch, and also two goal-end terraces with a mix of standing and seating areas. Not much has changed since the early days and just as it was back then, the ground is still very much a modest venue but still a step-up from their previous haven.

At the moment, the maximum capacity stands at 6,134 and it hasn’t yet been converted into an all-seater as 3,000 places are still reserved for standing. This makes it one of the smallest grounds in the league but over the years, it did see some redevelopment.

In 2012, for example, Crawley Town erected a new 2,000 all-seater stand on the eastern side of the pitch. It opened for the first time on Good Friday that year for the League Two home clash versus Crewe Alexandra. There are three other stands surrounding the field, each named after the side it sits on: West, North and South.

The highest attendance ever recorded at People’s Pension Stadium was set on 5 January 2013 when 5,880 watched Crawley Town host Reading in the FA Cup.

Interestingly, the stadium has had various different names. First, it was the Broadfield Stadium, then for a while it was Checkatrade.com Stadium and finally, in 2015, it got its current name due to the latest sponsorship deal with B&CE.

From 2018, Brighton & Hove Albion women’s team is also playing their football at People’s Pension Stadium.

Tickets to watch Crawley Town at People’s Pension Stadium

All tickets to watch Crawley Town play at People’s Pension Stadium can be found on the club’s official website. The price varies depending on the stand chosen but adult tickets can be purchased for a cost that ranges from £16 to £22.

Season tickets are also available for purchase for a price of £290 to £400 for adults.

