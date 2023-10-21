Elite-level football is currently witnessing some high-profile bans under discussion - with Juventus the most affected. Not exactly their first run-in with authorities, mind.

Their midfielder Nicolo Fagioli has recently received a seven-month suspension for gambling, while Paul Pogba (yes, he's still an active player) could see an even longer ban after testing positive for a banned substance.

But it's that betting case that threatens to disrupt things right now. Newcastle United's Sandro Tonali and Aston Villa's Nicolo Zaniolo are both implicated - and could well receive similar suspensions to Fagioli.

Football history is littered with high-profile suspensions, including massive bans for some of the greatest players we've ever seen. We at Football FanCast thought we'd pick what we feel are the 15 craziest we've ever seen - but more could soon follow.

Nicolò Fagioli - Seven months

Let's start with the most recent. Nicolò Fagioli received a 12-month suspension this week - of which five months have been suspended - after admitting to betting on football matches.

Now, Fagioli never did bet on matches involving Juventus but the minimum suspension in Italy for breaching their betting rules is three years. The midfielder alerted prosecutors to the case himself in a successful effort to dramatically reduce his punishment.

Mark Bosnich - Nine months

There was a time when Mark Bosnich was one of the top goalkeepers in the Premier League. His efforts for Aston Villa in the 1990s meant Manchester United signed him to replace Peter Schmeichel - earning Bosnich a title medal in 2000.

But things collapsed fast. Fabian Barthez arrived to replace Bosnich after one season and the Australian joined Chelsea on a free transfer in January 2001. He didn't debut until the next season, however, and only played five Premier League games before testing positive for cocaine in September 2002.

The resulting nine-month ban saw Chelsea tear up his contract. Bosnich spiralled into addiction, remaining out of the game until a comeback in the A-League in 2008.

Paolo Di Canio - 11 games

So this one isn't anywhere near the length of some of these bans - but it remains one of the most memorable Premier League moments ever. It happened in 1998 as Sheffield Wednesday hosted Arsenal, a game that the Owls would win 1-0.

However, no one remembers that. Instead, they remember Di Canio being sent off for his part in a 'brawl' and responding by pushing over referee Paul Alcock. Honestly, an 11-game ban wasn't all that bad.

Luis Suárez - Eight games

Patrice Evra accused Luis Suárez of racial abuse back in 2011, coming out of a game between Manchester United and Liverpool. Controversy erupted.

Liverpool stood by their player, claiming there was no abuse - they infamously worse shirts with the Uruguayan on them before a game in protest. Evra stood strong, however, and the FA eventually found Suárez guilty of racial abuse, banning him for eight games.

But it didn't end there. Liverpool released a statement saying it was 'extraordinary' that a player could be banned on the word of one opponent. Suárez then refused to shake Evra's hand the next time they met. Both the Reds and Suárez have since apologised for those reactions, however, and the striker never did anything controversial ever again...

Ivan Toney - Eight months

Brentford striker Ivan Toney is currently serving an eight-month suspension for breaching betting rules. The Brentford striker admitted to 232 breaches, in fact, which saw an independent commission hand down a massive ban.

Toney missed the final two games of last season as a result and won't be able to play again until January 16th, 2024. Brentford have a lot of work to do to cope without him - but may not be the only club missing a player on betting charges for much longer...

Joey Barton - 18 months

So how exactly do you get a ban that long on betting charges? It makes Toney's look like a brief holiday.

Probably how you guessed - you make an enormous number of bets (1,260) over several years (seven) and include games in which you played (five). Barton did manage to win an appeal to bring it down to 13 months but at 34, this effectively ended the midfielder's career.

But honestly, the biggest shock was that Barton's big ban came from betting and not violent conduct.

Enoch West - Lifetime (reduced to 30 years)

We'd place this one higher if it was a little bit more recent, admittedly. West was the highest-profile player in a match-fixing scandal back in 1915. The game, between Manchester United and Liverpool, was fixed to finish 2-0 to the hosts.

But after it became clear that a large amount of money was placed on the scoreline, an investigation started. It found several players - on both sides - guilty and they were banned for life. United forward West sued for libel but the ban was upheld.

All players but West had their bans ended after the First World War for service to their country (though, Sandy Turnbull died fighting). West, who at one point was a 29-goal striker in the First Division, wouldn't see his own ban overturned for 30 years, when he was 59.

Adrian Mutu - Seven months

Chelsea signed Mutu back in 2003 following Roman Abramovich's game-changing takeover. The Romanian was supposed to be one of the next big stars in English football.

But once José Mourinho took over a year later, Mutu fell out of favour - reportedly because Mourinho knew about his drug-taking. In late 2004, the forward tested positive for cocaine, leading to Chelsea immediately sacking him. In fact, they did that before a verdict even came down.

Mutu was eventually suspended for seven months and Chelsea sued him for breach of contract - asking for £14.75m, an amount FIFA agreed on.

Luis Suàrez - Four months

When Liverpool signed Suàrez in 2011, he was actually serving a ban in Dutch football for biting an opponent. In early 2013, the forward was given a 10-game ban for biting Chelsea defender Branislav Ivanovic. He then returned to put in one of the best seasons English football has ever seen.

That season went into the 2014 World Cup - and Suàrez finished it by biting Giorgio Chiellini (he also went down holding his teeth, which understandably didn't fool anyone). This time, FIFA were the ones handing down the ban and they went with four months 'from all football-related activities'. In other words, the Uruguayan wasn't even allowed to train with his team.

And he hasn't bitten anyone since - so maybe that was exactly what Suàrez needed.

Rio Ferdinand - Eight months

Manchester United broke the British transfer record to sign Rio Ferdinand from Leeds United in 2002. Six months later, however, the defender missed a compulsory drugs test. That led to a lot of controversy.

After all, Ferdinand never actually tested positive for anything. The argument, though, was that guilty players would skip the test going forward if he wasn't punished even worse.

And so in December 2003, Ferdinand was banned for eight months. That not only ruled him out of United's season but also England's Euro 2004 squad - a tournament the Three Lions fancied their chances in.

Diego Maradona - 15 months

Maradona was the best player in the world throughout the late 1980s and early 1990s. In fact, he may have been the best player in history at that point. In 1991, however, his relationship with Napoli and Italian football was 'tumultuous', to put it nicely.

The playmaker had gotten away with everything off the pitch but the 1990 World Cup, held in Italy and in which Argentina knocked out the hosts, was a turning point. Everything fell apart and despite having reportedly used cocaine for years, Maradona was suddenly found guilty of using the substance before a game. He was banned for a remarkable 15 months and the peak of maybe the greatest of all time was over just like that.

Eric Cantona - Eight months

Simply the most insane thing to have happened in the Premier League. In January 1995, Cantona was sent off in a game against Crystal Palace. As he walked towards the tunnel, however, the Manchester United star produced a 'kung-fu' kick into the stands at an opposing fan.

Cantona claims to have received racist abuse from the fan, sparking the 'retaliation'. Of course, that wasn't quite enough to avoid punishment. The FA banned the France captain for eight months in the end, while he also pleaded guilty to one charge of criminal assault - that got him a two-week prison sentence, though he managed to avoid it on appeal.

Juanito - Five years (from UEFA competition)

Back in 1978, Real Madrid's Juanito received a two-year suspension from European competition after assaulting two match officials. That's not even the ban we're talking about here.

That's because in 1987, Juanito took assault to another level. Real played Bayern Munich in the European Cup, with tensions understandably high. So when Lothar Matthaus made the most of a challenge and went down dramatically, Juanito snapped. The forward sprinted over to the German, now on the floor, and stamped right onto his spine literally next to the referee. But just in case the ref somehow missed that one, Juanito proceeded to also stamp down on Matthaus's face.

Unbelievably, this only got Juanito a ban from UEFA competitions - he continued to play in Spain.

Diego Maradona - 15 months

So Maradona served that 15-month ban for cocaine back in 1991. That essentially ended his club career - he'd leave Napoli for Sevilla but never really delivered. However, he was included in Argentina's 1994 World Cup squad for what would be his grand goodbye to the elite stage.

And things started well. Maradona scored against Greece in the group stage, delivering one of the greatest goal celebrations in World Cup history. But after a meeting with Nigeria, the 34-year-old tested positive for the banned substance ephedrine. FIFA kicked him out of the tournament and banned Maradona for 15 months.

That killed off his career. Maradona played around 30 games for Boca Juniors on his return but retired in 1997.

Roberto Rojas - Lifetime

1989 saw Chile attempting to qualify for the 1990 World Cup. However, they needed to win away at Brazil to get there in a massive game. That game ended in about as controversial a fashion as it possibly could.

Chilean goalkeeper Rojas went down on 67 minutes, with Brazil 1-0 up, after a firework had been thrown from the home fans. Chile captain Fernando Astengo then took his team off the field, refusing to return. The rules stated that Chile should get the win in such a case, with Brazil receiving a ban.

But footage released after the game showed that the firework hadn't actually hit Rojas - he'd faked it. The wound on him had actually been self-inflicted by a razor blade hidden in his glove.

Once he admitted to that, Chile were banned from the 1994 World Cup and Rojas banned for life. He did manage to get that rescinded after asking for a pardon in 2001, long after his playing days were over.