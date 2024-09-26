Manchester United fan and presenter Mark Goldbridge has been left fuming at what former midfielder Paul Scholes has said about both Marcus Rashford and Matthijs De Ligt.

Ten Hag still under pressure at Old Trafford

After another disappointing opening to the new Premier League season, manager Erik ten Hag is already coming under pressure at Old Trafford. The Dutchman has won just two of his opening five league games and could only manage a 1-1 draw against FC Twente in the club’s opening Europa League fixture.

As a result, speculation has been increasing in regards to a potential change led by co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe. Former Juventus boss Max Allegri and Inter Milan manager Simone Inzaghi have been linked with potential moves to England, with senior Man Utd figures unhappy with Ten Hag for the lack of goals his side are producing and that "patience is beginning to wear thin".

Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe is the latest name to be thrown into the ring as a Man Utd target, however, away from the pitch, Red Devils legend Scholes has seemingly been causing a stir with some of his Man Utd comments.

Speaking on The Overlap, relayed by GiveMeSport, Scholes believes Rashford has “been up to something” after Ten Hag left him out of the starting line up against Crystal Palace last weekend.

"United are struggling forward wise, aren't they? They're struggling for goals this year, they've scored five goals, three of them were against Southampton. That tells you that the forwards maybe just aren't good enough.

"Leaving Rashford out on Saturday was...he's been up to something, hasn't he? Come on. He's not scored in such a long time, and all of a sudden he scores three goals in two games and he's not playing? He [Ten Hag] said it was rotation...come on, do me a favour."

That didn’t go down well with Goldbridge, who described it as “crazy”.

Scholes also doesn’t feel as if summer signing De Ligt is a “massive improvement” on Harry Maguire. "In all honesty, I'm not sure it's that much of an upgrade. He might be slightly better, but it's not a massive improvement where you think, wow."

Taking to X following Scholes’ comments on the new centre-back, Goldbridge called it “horrific”.