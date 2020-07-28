The Alexandra Stadium

Key Information about The Alexandra Stadium

The Alexandra Stadium, also commonly known as Gresty Road, has been the home ground of Football League One side Crewe Alexandra since it opened back in 1906. The Cheshire-located stadium has a total capacity of 10,153, and is divided into four famous sections; the Main Stand, the Gresty Road Stand, the Family Stand, and The Whitby Morrison Ice Cream Van Stand.

The record attendance at The Alexandra Stadium was set at 10,103 between a League Cup Third Round tie against Manchester United on 25 October 2006. The previous record attendance at Gresty Road, however, was 20,000 against Tottenham Hotspur in 1960.

A history of The Alexandra Stadium

Crewe Alexandra had originally played their home matches at the Alexandra Recreation Ground as well as Gresty Road. Having left their former ground at the end of the 1895-96 season, Crewe played their home fixtures at various nearby grounds before moving to the original Gresty Road in 1897. After nine years, however, the ground was demolished and was to be replaced with new railway lines as well as a new Gresty Road ground which was built directly to the west of the old site.

The Alexandra Stadium initially had a stand on each touchline, including one taken from their first Gresty Road ground. The old Main Stand caught fire in 1932 which resulted in a replacement Main Stand being erected. In order to comply with the Taylor Report from 1990, Crewe rebuilt The Alexandra Stadium with all-seater stands constructed on all four sides of the ground. This work was completed in time for the start of the 1999-00 season, and increased the overall capacity of the ground to just over 10,000, costing the club around £6m to complete.

The first stand to undergo redevelopment was the decaying Railway End of the stadium. In 1992, the old stand was enhanced into a new all-seater stand for families. The Family Stand had a new all-seater capacity of 638 as well as providing 14 new spaces for wheelchair fans and their carers. Up until 1995, the Gresty Road End housed away supporters of The Alexandra Stadium, though in the summer of 1999, the 996 capacity stand was given back to Crewe Alexandra supporters. Today, the famous Gresty Road end provides the best singing atmosphere by the most hardcore fans.

In order to accommodate more away fans, Crewe decided to relocate them to the larger Whitby Morrison Ice Cream Van Stand which can house 1,600 supporters. Development of this stand began in 1995, and during the close season of 1998, new floodlights were installed along with a complete electrical upgrade of The Alexandra Stadium.

Tickets to Watch Crewe Alexandra at The Alexandra Stadium

Home ticket prices for adults are priced between £20-22 for non-members of the club, seniors and disabled between £15.50-17, 12-16s between £9.50-10.50, under-11s between £6-6.50. Family tickets are also priced at £20 (one adult and one under-11).

Adult season tickets for 2020-21 are priced at £315 which works out as £13.69 per game.

