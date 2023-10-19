Tottenham Hotspur are flying at the moment, but it seems the international break could have done more than just damage momentum. After all, a long-term injury to Cristian Romero could prove devastating...

How long is Cristian Romero injured for?

Having cultivated a reputation for rash recklessness since making his £42m move, with Darren Bent having branded him a "liability" back in May, it is outstanding the speed with which the Argentina international has shifted such a narrative, rebranding himself as one of the squad's leaders and a reliable asset once again.

He has been a true rock at the back this campaign alongside Micky van de Ven, and played a huge role in their unbeaten Premier League status, of which only one other side boasts.

Whilst his two goals have aided positive results massively, it is the defensive control he exerts at the back that has allowed them to dominate, boasting a 92% pass accuracy in the league supported by his 2.5 tackles, 4.4 clearances and 5.6 ball recoveries per game, via Sofascore.

The former Atalanta ace would be a hard man to replace, but one that could need a successor now given his substitution whilst out playing with his national team.

When quizzed about his half-time removal against Peru, the World Cup winner suggested that his right ankle had swollen too much, and that he had to look ahead to "an important home game with Tottenham Hotspur on Monday against Fulham".

Whilst his forethought is both flattering and refreshing for a South American often renowned for favouring country over club, it could still prove a step too far for him to be fit for that clash.

Who could replace Cristian Romero?

Given that Ange Postecoglou's revolution is still in the early stages, the Australian has hardly had plenty of time to bolster his squad sufficiently to add the necessary depth to mitigate such potential disasters.

As such, he will be forced to simply survive with what he inherited, with Davinson Sanchez and Joe Rodon's departures now seemingly like a potential blunder.

Especially because that only leaves one outstanding name to step into the vacancy, with Eric Dier the only real senior option for a right-sided centre-back.

Having been the target of much scrutiny across his nine years in England, the 29-year-old is actually a loyal servant to Spurs, having featured 360 times for them despite never claiming any silverware.

Although his powers have waned more recently, there have been fine campaigns to boast of, the likes of which Postecoglou will seek to usher out. After all, if he can turn Romero from a liability into a superstar, then he may be able to perform a similar trick with the 49-cap ace, who too was branded a "liability" by writer Mitch Fretton.

After all, as recently as the 2021/22 season saw the £85k-per-week titan impress, even if he can remain somewhat shaky in possession. Despite that, he remained more than impressive enough to deputise now in Romero's absence, posting an 86% pass accuracy alongside 1.1 interceptions and 3.3 clearances per game, via Sofascore.

The former Sporting CP man has the defensive credentials to shine, and alongside Van de Ven and under Postecoglou, it could mark the perfect environment for this confidence-shy star to reignite his career in what could be one of his last chances to impress.