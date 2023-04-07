Tottenham Hotspur's frustrations seem to have boiled over in recent weeks, with Antonio Conte's dismissal coming either side of two poor results against relegation-threatened opposition.

With Cristian Stellini having now been confirmed as the man to see out the season, the tough decisions now fall upon his shoulders with regard to tactics and maintaining the peace. However, in an effort to ensure they do not fall away in the race for the Champions League, the Italian will likely have to upset some through tough decisions.

Few from within this squad would admit they have been up to the necessary level expected of them, with much of Conte's vicious press conference rant actually producing some good points, however misguided the delivery was.

Their failure to defeat the ten men of Everton on Monday was a particularly low point, as they dropped important points through a late Michael Keane screamer.

However, it had been a game where the hosts had often shown more initiative when pushing forward, with one clear opportunity falling the way of Idrissa Gueye. Although squandered, it bailed out another potential high-profile blunder from the ever-polarising Eric Dier.

Dawdling with the ball at the heart of defence, Amadou Onana's long legs stretched around the stranded stalwart, poking the ball free. Had the Senegalese midfielder picked the right option it would have resulted in a certain goal.

The 29-year-old got lucky, and Stellini cannot continue with this unreliability.

What's been said about Eric Dier?

Even two years ago the £85k-per-week dud was lambasted for his performances by pundit Frank McAvennie, who claimed: "Tottenham fans are wondering why their team keeps losing. It’s because players like Dier are still there. He’s not good enough, it’s that simple.

"He’s nowhere near. Tottenham will not succeed with Dier in the team. He’s awful. It’s plain to see he’s not good enough. I really don’t understand how he gets a game."

This continued underperformance, outlined in his one error leading to a goal and one error leading to a shot, could give way to an aforementioned tough decision to drop him for a youngster in the future, particularly when Alfie Dorrington is waiting so patiently in the wings.

Who is Alfie Dorrington?

Thriving for the U18s, the 17-year-old has been ever-present at the back for his side, with 27 appearances across various competitions this season.

His two displays in the Football League Trophy offered a glimpse into the remarkable stopper he could become, with his 74 touches giving way to an astronomical 7.5 clearances per game, via Sofascore.

That would appear to make him out as someone who relishes defending and when you consider how the club describe him, the difference to Dier is clear.

Indeed, Tottenham's official website claim Dorrington is 'a commanding central defender', something Dier is anything but.

With seven appearances already for the U21s too, the teenage starlet seems to be already prepared for the step up in age group.

Perhaps Stellini could hand the 6 foot 3 giant the greatest experience of all, seeing whether Dorrington could take to senior football with ease and perhaps provide a long-term solution to the long-term problem Dier has posed.