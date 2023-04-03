Tottenham Hotspur are back in Premier League action today, as they face their first game since the official sacking of Antonio Conte.

With a trip to Everton on the horizon, it marks a tough test travelling to a side growing increasingly desperate as those around them in the league pick up points.

Despite having deputised in his medical-induced absence, Cristian Stellini will oversee the first of likely many games until Daniel Levy can finally come to a conclusion on their managerial vacancy.

Having had around a week to implement some of his own teachings, likely imitating that of his former colleague, it is expected that much will stay the same despite their abysmal late collapse against Southampton last month.

However, the performances within that match will likely have some bearing on today’s side.

How could Spurs line up against Everton?

Fraser Forster (GK); Romero (CB), Sanchez (CB), Lenglet (CB); Pedro Porro (RWB), Skipp (CM), Hojbjerg (CM), Perisic (LWB); Kulusevski (RW), Kane (ST), Son (LW).

Football FanCast predicts that Stellini will make three changes from his aforementioned team that dropped key points to the Saints.

Fraser Forster will have to retain his place in goal given the lack of competition and will sit behind a back three that could see changes.

Eric Dier was the worst-rated player according to Sofascore of anyone on the pitch last time out, so Davinson Sanchez could well earn a surprise recall to join Clement Lenglet and Cristian Romero.

An injury to Ben Davies will definitely see the Welshman drop out, and instead be replaced by Ivan Perisic, who scored his first goal for the Lilywhites at St Mary’s. It is expected the natural left-back will be out for four to six weeks.

Pedro Porro, who continued his fine start to life in north London will a first goal of his own, will occupy the opposite flank.

That will leave Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Oliver Skipp to remain as the midfield pairing, again, due to a lack of options. This is a trend that carries into the front three, as Richarlison left the field in tears just minutes into their last league game.

As such, he will likely drop out, much to the delight of his old club.

However, he will be replaced by the man dubbed a “monster” by Italian football expert Nima Tavallaey Roodsari: Dejan Kulusevski.

The £110k-per-week wide man will partner Heung-min Son and Harry Kane, upon whom the goalscoring burden will once again fall. If these two can find themselves in form once again, the Toffees will likely be put to the sword.