Tottenham Hotspur have been a side in disarray of late, and although they might have won at the weekend, it was hardly a performance to write home about.

Many have argued that Cristian Stellini’s side came away from the clash very fortunate, as their slender 2-1 victory hides the two questionable handball decisions and dismissed penalty shout, the latter of which the PGMOL has since apologised for.

It was a game that truly had everything, with VAR drama spilling over into the dugout, where both managers were sent off. Again the officials came under fire, as Stellini’s lack of involvement in the touchline fracas still earned him a red.

The main takeaway for the Lilywhites however was the fine strike that came from Heung-min Son, which finally brought the 30-year-old’s Premier League tally up to 100.

In curling in the opener, he became the first Asian to hit such a mark in the division's history.

However, this performance again papers over the cracks of what has been an abhorrent season for the South Korean speedster.

Typically keen to oversee the goalscoring burden alongside Harry Kane, it seems this season the £190k-per-week wide man has shirked his duty on numerous occasions.

After 28 league games, he has just seven goals to his name, whereas the last two campaigns had commanded tallies of 17 and above.

This in turn led journalist Jason Lee to take to Twitter to admit that the forward had been “underperforming”.

One goal should not expunge a season of disappointment, and such poor displays should give way to the youth talent who have instead earned their spot. One such name that springs to mind is Oliver Irow, a player hoping to make a breakthrough in the coming years.

Who is Oliver Irow?

Listed as part of a “bright” future for the Lilywhites by journalist Sohail Shamsudeen, the 16-year-old sensation has been tearing it up for the U18s outfit this season and is certainly one to watch at Hotspur Way.

The teenage gem already boasts four goals across 13 appearances, having finally burst into the youth side as a versatile attacker.

Clearly a goalscoring winger just like Son, to boast such a fine proficiency in front of goal at such a tender age marks him out as a truly valuable asset, one who could dislodge the South Korean once his career in north London comes to an end.

Indeed, to fast-track him into the seniors could be vital in offering the teenager that key experience to help him dominate the various youth levels, encouraging growth at a rapid rate.

Given how his potential predecessor in that role has underwhelmed this campaign could only ease such a surprising entry into the first team, allowing the youngster the platform to catapult himself into the stratosphere.