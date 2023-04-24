Cristiano Ronaldo's time in Saudi Arabia has been a remarkable state of affairs.

It felt as though the Portuguese legend would fade into obscurity after joining Al-Nassr following the World Cup, but his stint in the Middle East has been anything but non-eventful.

In fact, Ronaldo's campaign as a whole has been a complete whirlwind, with the now 38-year-old seeing his contract at Manchester United mutually terminated.

The generational talent ruined his legacy at Old Trafford after a fiery interview with Piers Morgan at the back end of last year and he hasn't been away from the limelight in recent weeks either.

Indeed, the attacker somehow avoided seeing red when referee Michael Oliver (yes, that Michael Oliver), only booked him for a WWE-style takedown last week.

On this occasion, Ronaldo was left absolutely seething with those in the dugout.

What's the latest Cristiano Ronaldo news?

Ronaldo's Al-Nassr were taking on Al-Wehda in the semi-finals of the King Cup of Champions but were knocked out after a 1-0 defeat.

What made matters even worse was the fact Al-Wehda were reduced to ten men.

They were incredibly fortunate not to lose the game, with CR7 hitting the bar in the last ten minutes with a fierce drive.

That was after the Portugal international lost it with various members of the substitutes bench.

As the players left the pitch for the half-time interval, Ronaldo trudged towards the tunnel before gesticulating fiercely towards various members of staff, venting his anger as they trailed 1-0.

The footage is bizarre and perhaps sums up the veteran's temperament in the last six months or so.

The reaction from around social media was brilliant, and you can see the best below, with one unsurprisingly comparing him to Lionel Messi.

Some lamented his mentality and personality...

While another, of course, just had to reference that remarkable interview with a certain journalist...