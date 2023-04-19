A number of fans online have been left shocked after Cristiano Ronaldo was shown making a terrible challenge in his most recent headline-making performance.

What's the latest Cristiano Ronaldo news?

While the 38-year-old might not quite be the power he once was, he's somehow retained the ability to keep football fans entertained throughout his career.

Sadly, having left the Premier League and Manchester United shortly before the winter World Cup in Qatar, he's been making headlines for all the wrong reasons.

For instance, earlier on in April, he was slammed by supporters online after throwing a tantrum after the final whistle when his new side Al-Nassr were held to a 0-0 draw away from home against Al Feiha.

Just weeks later, it appears Ronaldo is once again a name trending on Twitter. And while he does have a very respectable 11 Saudi Pro League goals in 11 games (plus two assists), it's not his goalscoring feats that have everyone talking.

No, during a match against fourth-placed Al-Hilal, the Portuguese international saw his team lose 2-0 – with Odion Ighalo, of all people, netting twice – which leaves CR7 and co three points behind top-of-the-table Al-Ittihad Club, despite having played one more game.

In this meeting, however, Ronaldo was seen making a frankly ridiculous challenge as he wrapped his arms around an opposition player and slammed him to the ground in a move that would be better suited to a wrestling ring as opposed to a football pitch.

With quite some fortune, to be frank, English referee Michael Oliver opted to only book the £3.6m-per-week striker when a red card may well have been a more suitable punishment.

After seeing the footage, it's safe to say fans were not at all impressed with the former Real Madrid forward. Here are some of the best reactions on Twitter.

Plenty suggested it was a move fit for WrestleMania...

While the inevitable Lionel Messi comparison was made too.