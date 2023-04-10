A number of fans online have slammed Cristiano Ronaldo after footage emerged of him throwing a bit of a tantrum following Al-Nassr's recent draw.

What's the latest Cristiano Ronaldo news at Al-Nassr?

The 38-year-old is now very much in the twilight of his career and subsequently left the Premier League and Manchester United in the winter for a new challenge outside of Europe for the first time in his career.

Indeed, he went off to play in the Saudi Pro League but things haven't necessarily quite gone to plan for the Portuguese international.

Undoubtedly, his goalscoring quality still remains – having netted 11 times and picked up two assists in his first ten league outings – but that doesn't mean Al-Nassr have flourished.

Indeed, while his new side moved top of the table as he made his debut they now sit second in the Saudi top flight, three points behind Al-Ittihad.

Their rivals managed to pick up a 2-1 win on the weekend, but the same could not be said of Ronaldo and co.

Indeed, much to the striker's frustration, Al-Nassr were held to a 0-0 draw away from home against 11th-placed (of 16 teams) Al Feiha.

After the game, Ronaldo couldn't hide his anger as footage shared by Sky Sports captured his anger as he stormed off the pitch.

The former Real Madrid star apparently earns an astonishing £3.6m-p/w at his current club but money can't buy happiness as this recent clip proves.

Fans online saw the footage and they didn't exactly hold back on their criticism. Here are some of the reactions...

Some seemed to think it was perhaps time to hang up his boots.

While others simply noted that it was perhaps best he is no longer at Manchester United.